LPF12 – Pending (EP – LPF12)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, IDM. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Sascha Lemon strikes back with a new EP featuring…
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, IDM.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Sascha Lemon strikes back with a new EP featuring five songs. The work is an appetizer to the announced new album “Stay”.
Content: Both debut songs are taken from the upcoming opus. The opening piece reveals a danceable and even club-driven song, mixing power and sound intelligence. We next get a true Cinematic piece. The other songs left are also more into Cinematic music, creating abyssal- and space-like atmospheres.
+ + + : The German artist again brings his IDM influence from the past years together with the Cinematic sound from the past releases. The title song opening the EP is one of the best cuts I’ve heard from LPF12. It’s an overwhelming and intelligent piece of music carried by a heavy kick and cool samplings. But there’s also something to say about the other tracks. “You’re Not” is not just Cinematic music but also reflects great sound treatments featuring low, vibrating sound waves and slow rhythms.
– – – : I still prefer the IDM side so I regret there are no more songs like “Pending” featured.
Conclusion: “Pending” is more than simply a teaser to announce the new album; it is already a fully accomplished piece of music by this artist.
Best songs: “Pending”, “You’re Not”, “Kontra”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.lpf12.de / www.facebook.com/LPF12SL
