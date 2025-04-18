Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange) In their third consecutive week of single releases, Bingo Crowd continues their comeback with ‘Nitro My Shield’, a smooth and tranquil ride, quite appropriate for this longest of Fridays. The track also appears on the upcoming album ‘Manners’, mixed by Alan Moulder and mastered by Heba Kadry.

The B-side and non-album track ‘K120’ was mixed by Kyrre Laastad and mastered by Morten Stendahl. ‘K120’ might sound strange to non-Norwegians, as it resembles a preacher thanking people helping him. I reached out to some of the guys involved, hoping to find out more about this.

Torgeir Lund (manager): Svein did some live recordings from a church, probably Betel, when he was living in downtown Trondheim. They had radio broadcasts from there. Some of the names mentioned have been distorted to keep them anonymous.

Andreas Elvenes (vocals): We’ve also done this before. As I remember it, one of us had been to an estate auction in Steinkjer and came back with a briefcase full of cassette tapes featuring recordings of various lay preachers from the 1980s. These were digitized and archived, only to sit untouched for a few years. We later used some of those samples on the track ‘Støv’ (‘Dust’) which appeared on a couple of compilations (‘Party Terror 3’ (LP) and ‘Sorgenfrie Øyeblikk Vol.1 (CD), both on Crispin Glover Records)

We were aiming for a certain mood on both ‘Støv’ and ‘K120’, and realised that parts of those recordings might help us get there. Kind of fever-dream logic, right in the intersection between icy, funny, and eerie.

About Bingo Crowd (formerly known as BC)

The three members of Bingo Crowd – Andreas Elvenes, Svein Segtnan, and Eivind Brønstad – grew up in Snåsa, deep in the remote forests of Norway. In the late ’90s, what “rock” meant in Snåsa was straightforward: loud guitars and raw energy. That’s how the band began—originally as a guitar-driven power trio.

Based in Trondheim, they initially performed under the name Bitch Cassidy. Everything changed when guitarist Svein Segtnan discovered a piece of electronic music by Brian Eno. That moment sparked a shift. He began collecting analog synthesizers, and the band slowly evolved from rock roots into a darker, synth-infused sound.

They rebranded as BC and launched their own label, LUBE Records for digital releases, while Crispin Glover Records handled their physical releases. In November 2008, they released their debut album “Sinecure” – a brooding blend of synthrock and EBM that quickly earned them a cult following in Norway’s underground scene.

Today, the band goes by Bingo Crowd. Seventeen years after “Sinecure”, they’re set to release a new album titled “Manners” April 28th 2025.

The upcoming release will be celebrated with a concert at Parkteatret in Oslo on May 3rd, 2025.

