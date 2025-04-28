After three weeks of dropping singles, B-sides, and a remix, Bingo Crowd have officially crowned their comeback with the release of the full ‘Manners’ album.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange) After three weeks of dropping singles, B-sides, and a remix, Bingo Crowd have officially crowned their comeback with the release of the full “Manners”‘ album. As observant readers will know by now, it was mixed by none other than Alan Moulder and mastered by Heba Kadry.

Personally, I was swept off my feet the first time I heard “Lightball System” more than 15 years ago. After buying and listening to the album “Sinecure” in just about every format available, I was left wanting more. Over the years, I managed to track down additional songs here and there — digitally, on compilation CDs, or on 7” singles from the band’s earlier days under their first moniker, Bitch Cassidy. I also got in touch with their manager and label head, Torgeir, who kindly kept me in the loop, occasionally sharing demos and snippets as the band evolved.

Now, the wait is finally over: the full album is here for everyone to dive into. And soon also on a limited edition colored vinyl – grab’em while available!

After sending a batch of questions to singer Andreas Elvenes, he brought them along to the band’s meeting the weekend after the release.

Bingo Crowd interview

Side-Line: First of all, congratulations on the new album! How has it been received so far among those fortunate enough to hear the promos, attend the listening parties, or listen online since the release?

Bingo Crows: It’s now been around 24 hours since the album was released, and so far, we’re a bit overwhelmed by the positive feedback.

S-L: It’s been in the works for many years now. How has this process been?

BC: Yes, it’s been quite a few years. We’ve worked continuously — listening, improving, and waiting for the album to find its manners.

S-L: When did you realize that you actually had a whole album ready?

BC: I believe it started to feel realistic when we sent the files over to Alan Moulder in England. And of course, it became even more real the day we received the pallet of vinyl records from the factory in the Netherlands.

S-L: The cover image suggests there’s a story behind it — do tell!

BC: The boxed silverware on the cover was a wedding gift received by Andreas’ great-grandfather at his wedding in 1920. This ties in thematically with the album title Manners and symbolizes the customs and traditions of the old days.

S-L: What can the audience expect when attending the release concert next week?

BC: Sausages. (https://iomat.no/)

(S-L editor’s note: Scroll down a bit on the page and you’ll see why! 😊)

The set will mainly feature songs from the new album, but also a couple of tracks that haven’t been released yet, along with one song that is only available digitally.

We’ve been working with the same creative team for more than 20 years. Pekka Stokke (3D video projections) and Steffen Telstad (lighting) have developed a cinematic lighting design that’s an integral part of our live shows. Our sound engineer has been Tor Breivik from Avon.

S-L: What’s next after the Oslo concert?

BC: Our next concert will be in Trondheim on the 16th of May at Verkstedhallen.

This autumn, you can also expect a remix 12-inch, among other releases.

Follow us on Instagram (@bingo.crowd / @crispingloverrecords) or Facebook (Bingo Crowd / Crispin Glover Records) for updates!

Listen via Spotify | Tidal | Deezer | Apple Music | YouTube Music | Amazon Music

… or just bookmark this playlist that’ll be increasing each week.

About Bingo Crowd (formerly known as BC)

Bingo Crowd (Photo: Geir Mogen)

The three members of Bingo Crowd – Andreas Elvenes, Svein Segtnan, and Eivind Brønstad – grew up in Snåsa, deep in the remote forests of Norway. In the late ’90s, what “rock” meant in Snåsa was straightforward: loud guitars and raw energy. That’s how the band began—originally as a guitar-driven power trio.

Based in Trondheim, they initially performed under the name Bitch Cassidy. Everything changed when guitarist Svein Segtnan discovered a piece of electronic music by Brian Eno. That moment sparked a shift. He began collecting analog synthesizers, and the band slowly evolved from rock roots into a darker, synth-infused sound.

They rebranded as BC and launched their own label, LUBE Records for digital releases, while Crispin Glover Records handled their physical releases. In November 2008, they released their debut album “Sinecure” – a brooding blend of synthrock and EBM that quickly earned them a cult following in Norway’s underground scene.

Today, the band goes by Bingo Crowd. Seventeen years after “Sinecure”, they’ve released the new album titled “Manners” April 28th 2025.

The upcoming release will be celebrated with a concert at Parkteatret in Oslo on May 3rd, 2025.

jrstange See Full Bio Sometimes - when I'm not cooking, biking, listening to music or attending concerts, I write stuff for Side-Line.com. Mostly about Norwegian bands, but it's been some Swedish, English, American, Danish, German and others too... ;)

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)