(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange) April 25th 2025 Crispin Glover Records will release “Manners”, the long-awaited sophomore album from the Norwegian act Bingo Crowd, formerly known as BC. We’ve known it’s been in the works for years, even wrote about in back in 2016, have heard some demos and snippets along the way, but finally there’s a definitive date set. And: to keep us on our toes drooling, Bingo Crowd will release several singles, B-sides and a remix in the upcoming weeks, starting today with the track “Voloop”.

The new release will be celebrated with a live performance at Parkteatret in Oslo on May 3, 2025.

Bingo Crowd (formerly known as BC) released their debut album “Sinecure” back in 2008. The band have been meticulously assembling the follow up over the last 17 years. Teaming up with legendary producer Alan Moulder (Foo Fighters, U2, The Cure, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails, Beach House, Depeche Mode, Queens of the Stone Age, The Smashing Pumpkins and Wet Leg to name a few..) for the completion of the album that is “Manners”.

The result is ten tracks with an overall sound reminiscent of the early Mute/Factory Records records that we all loved or should have loved. Mixed by Alan Moulder, mastered by @heba_kadry.

About Bingo Crowd (formerly known as BC)

The three members of Bingo Crowd – Andreas Elvenes, Svein Segtnan, and Eivind Brønstad – grew up in Snåsa, deep in the remote forests of Norway. In the late ’90s, what “rock” meant in Snåsa was straightforward: loud guitars and raw energy. That’s how the band began—originally as a guitar-driven power trio.

Based in Trondheim, they initially performed under the name Bitch Cassidy. Everything changed when guitarist Svein Segtnan discovered a piece of electronic music by Brian Eno. That moment sparked a shift. He began collecting analog synthesizers, and the band slowly evolved from rock roots into a darker, synth-infused sound.

They rebranded as BC and launched their own label, Crispin Glover Records. In November 2008, they released their debut album “Sinecure” – a brooding blend of synthrock and EBM that quickly earned them a cult following in Norway’s underground scene.

Today, the band goes by Bingo Crowd. Seventeen years after “Sinecure”, they’re set to release a new album titled “Manners” in April 2025.

The upcoming release will be celebrated with a concert at Parkteatret in Oslo on May 3, 2025.

