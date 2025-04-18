Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Phobia Effect, the electronic / EBM project of Luxembourg singer and musician Juda A, will release a new remix of the Coil 1998 ambient classic “Time Machines”, which was originally released under the one-off project alias Time Machines.

Entitled simply “Phobia Effect Presents: Time Machines”, the reimagined album will be released via Rune Serpent Europa on 21 June 2025, with distribution via The Circle Music. The release features the original experimental music by Drew McDowall, John Balance and Peter Christopherson reworked by Juda A. Each track is named after a psychoactive or dissociative compound. The intention by Coil was to create sound that induces a time-warping, meditative experience.

“Phobia Effect Presents: Time Machines” will be available in the following numbered limited editions: 250 vinyl records in four different colours (black, red, white, and transparent) and 500 CDs, each with a numbered sticker.

You can pre-order the release now via The Circle Music. Below is a first teaser.

In further Phobia Effect news, a debut album “Contemporary Human” will come later this year as a double CD. A second album is also already in the works, called “The Post Effect” which offers a completely different and opposite approach full of distortions, completely ambient, without vocals “and very close to the rave scene” so Juda A says. Phobia Effect’s Juda A is also involved in the projects Experimental Death Patient and Amphoterism (with Lisa Hammer).

The project was initially launched via the split EP “Incub Dream Vol. I” featuring tracks by both Pink Panther Project and Phobia Effect.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)