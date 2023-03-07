Lull – That Space Somewhere (Album – Cold Spring Records)
Genre/Influences: Soundscape, Experimental, Cinematic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Mick Harris (ex-Napalm Death, scorn ao) set up Lull in 1990. He didn’t release new Lull stuff for a while but the lockdown brought him back to his love for Soundscapes creating this new work featuring four cuts.
Content: The Soundscape format is obviously noticeable from the very first seconds of the work. Dark, buzzing, sound corridors create an obscure sensation which is accentuated by a few, extra, noises.
+ + + : Both debut cuts are absolute freaky and definitely what you might expect from this kind of music. It’s a sonic metaphor to quicksand; it all happens progressively, getting you deeper away into a dark underground. The ominous atmosphere accentuates the state of fear and that’s precisely what lovers of this music genre expect.
– – – : Both last songs are more predictable and without a true climax.
Conclusion: The positive side to Covid-19 is that several artists -like Mick Harris, went back to somewhat forgotten projects.
Best songs: “Range”, “Expanse”.
Rate: 7½.
