Common Eider, King Eider – Yearn (Album – Cyclic Law / Breath Sun Bone Blood)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: The Californian (USA) collective Common Eider, King Eider are back on track unleashing their thirteenth album to date. The work was released at the end of 2022 and features five tracks.

Content: The viola is the main characteristic in this composition. It creates a deeply melancholic mood which is joined by percussion and vocals. All together it creates a deeply, dreamy, and melancholic mood. The ghost-like vocal passages have something apocalyptic.

+ + + : I already heard great productions by this collective and I was often conquered by an authentic touch running through their work. It doesn’t sound that different for “Yearn” but the artistic achievement became only more noticeable. I have to admit I’m really connected with the unique sound of viola which for sure supports this work with a dark, dreamy atmosphere which also becomes spooky because of the spoken and whispering-like vocals. Both debut tracks are brilliant.

– – – : No true minus points to mention but the best tracks are right at the beginning of the work.

Conclusion: “Yearn” sounds as an intimate sonic travel throughout an imaginary, melancholic universe.

Best songs: “II”, “I”, “IV”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/CommonEiderKingEiderCaribouPeople

Labels: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw / https://breathsunboneblood.com / www.facebook.com/breathsunboneblood