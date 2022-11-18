First new album in 14 years for dark ambient project Lull

November 18, 2022 bernard
First new album in 14 years for dark ambient project Lull

Cold Spring is to release “That Space Somewhere”, the first new album in 14 years from Lull – the dark ambient project of Mick Harris (Scorn, Fret, ex-Napalm Death). The 4-track release is the follow-up to 2008’s “Like a Slow River” and will be officially out on December 2nd.

Mick Harris began the project Lull in 1990, when he acquired a sampler, a reverb pedal and a 4-track recorder. After leaving the grindcore band Napalm Death, Harris wanted to create dark ambient music.

Here’s a video teaser for the new album.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.




Tags: , , , ,

You may have missed

First new album in 14 years for dark ambient project Lull

First new album in 14 years for dark ambient project Lull

November 18, 2022 bernard
Ukraine's female-fronted alternative/industrial metal band Aghiazma returns with all new album

Ukrainian industrial metal act Aghiazma release new single ‘Mental Abuse’, taken from band’s second full-length album ‘Carnage’

November 18, 2022 bernard
Dark pop act Bara Hari premieres new video, 'Tempest', on Side-Line

Dark pop act Bara Hari premieres new video, ‘Tempest’, on Side-Line

November 18, 2022 bernard
NYC-based postpunk duo Frenchy and the Punk offer new single and video 'If The World Doesn't End First' to announce all new album 'Zen Ghost'

NYC-based postpunk duo Frenchy and the Punk offer new single and video ‘If The World Doesn’t End First’ to announce all new album ‘Zen Ghost’

November 17, 2022 bernard
Crime and the City Solution announces catalogue reissues for 2023

Crime and the City Solution announces catalogue reissues for 2023

November 17, 2022 bernard