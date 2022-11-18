First new album in 14 years for dark ambient project Lull

Cold Spring is to release “That Space Somewhere”, the first new album in 14 years from Lull – the dark ambient project of Mick Harris (Scorn, Fret, ex-Napalm Death). The 4-track release is the follow-up to 2008’s “Like a Slow River” and will be officially out on December 2nd.

Mick Harris began the project Lull in 1990, when he acquired a sampler, a reverb pedal and a 4-track recorder. After leaving the grindcore band Napalm Death, Harris wanted to create dark ambient music.

Here’s a video teaser for the new album.