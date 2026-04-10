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Freakangel have released the digital “Control” EP today, April 10, 2026, via Alfa Matrix. The Estonian electro-industrial act here unites together the new song “Control” with the earlier singles “Death Bloom” and “Suicidal (Break The Cycle)”.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/control-ep" rel="noopener">Control EP by FREAKANGEL</a>

Below are the official videos for “Death Bloom” and “Suicidal (Break The Cycle)”.

About Freakangel

Freakangel emerged in Tallinn around 2009-2010 under Dmitry Darling. The band debuted on Alfa Matrix with the album “The Faults Of Humanity”, followed by “Let It All End” and “The Ones To Fall”, alongside the EPs “Porcelain Doll”, “The Book Of Violence” and “Into The Fire”, plus the live releases “The Faults Of Humanity: Live” and “The Show Of Violence”.

Note that the 2017 album “How The Ghost Became” and the EP “In The Witch House” were released through DWA.

In 2021 Alfa Matrix released “The Faults Of Humanity (X Anniversary Edition)”, followed by the 2022 EP “The Last White Dance”, the 2023 single “Suicidal (Break The Cycle)” and its extended follow-up, then the 2024 single “Death Bloom”, the “Death Bloom (Extended Version)” EP, and the compilation “Serenity To The Stars, Beauty To The Broken”.

The “Control” is the latest on the band’s releases.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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