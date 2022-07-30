Greek post-punk act Boxes Of Blow finally have their debut album out: ‘Dystopia’

Greek post-punk act Boxes Of Blow finally have their debut album out:'Dystopia'

Boxes of Blow were founded in the Summer of 2016 when Thodoris Koutsogiannis and Alexios Othon Theodoridis met at a festival playing with different projects each other. What followed was a brand new project melting post-punk, darkwave and noise sounds.

A self-released EP followed but the evolution of the band was interrupted by the pandemic. Until now that is as. “Dystopia”, out now via the Brazilian label Wave Records, contains all the work they recorded between 2016 and 2021 plus a cover of the PIL track “This is not a Love Song”.

Check out the videoclip for “Wall of Dreams”.

Check out the full album below.


