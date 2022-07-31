R.I.P. Metropolis Records’ Dave Heckman – label founder passed unexpectedly on Friday, July 29th
Metropolis Records has announced the sudden death of founder and label owner, Dave Heckman. Dave…
Metropolis Records has announced the sudden death of founder and label owner, Dave Heckman. Dave passed unexpectedly on Friday, July 29th and is survived by his wife Gail, and their two children, Colin and Nina.
His partner Gail, with whom Heckman built the company, will continue to lead the company.
All started in 1991 when he and his partner Gail opened Digital Underground, a music store near South Street in Philadelphia. After importing hard to find industrial and darkwave CDs from Europe for a while Heckman set up Metropolis Records and in 1993 started building a roster and partnerships with bands and labels overseas. Heckman quickly became the key person in the US for the distribution of darkwave and industrial material and has remained so ever since.
On June 9, 1999, Metropolis bought American industrial label Pendragon. It assumed distribution responsibilities for the back catalogues of Pendragon, as well as of label 21st Circuitry that went out of business at the time.
Our most sincere condolences to the entire Metropolis family and especially Gail, Colin, Nina, Jim, Jerry, Athan and Gary.
