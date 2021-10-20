Brian Eno produces new Sissi Rada single ‘81948 (2000 OM69)’
Toy Tonics records’ new offshoot imprint Kryptox has released the latest single from Sissi Rada,…
Toy Tonics records’ new offshoot imprint Kryptox has released the latest single from Sissi Rada, a harp virtuoso and electronic producer based in Berlin. The single, “81948 (2000 OM69)”, was produced by Brian Eno and is taken from Sissi Rada’s forthcoming album “Nanodiamond” on November 16th, which also features co-production by Andi Toma of Mouse on Mars, with guest vocals from Greek singer Lena Platonos.
On Discogs Sissi Rada’s music is described as being ‘coquettish-electro-doom-pop from classical music nerds’. She debuted with the self-released “List-en” in 2013 followed by “Pragma”, her first label release (Inner Ear) in 2016.
Below is the video for the “81948 (2000 OM69)” single.
