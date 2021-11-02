Greek electronic music legend Lena Platonos issues previously unreleased material recorded between 1982-1985 via Dark Entries label

Greek electronic music legend Lena Platonos returns to Dark Entries with “Balancers”, an LP of previously unreleased material (12 tracks) recorded between 1982-1985. Athens-based Platonos has worked with the label previously to reissue her three solo LPs (“Gallop”, “Sun Masks”, and “Lepidoptera”) as well as to release three accompanying 12” EPs featuring modern remixes of her work.

Platonos is renowned for her forays into cutting-edge electronic experimentation as well as for her poetry and lyrics, always recited in Greek.

“Balancers” was remastered by George Horn at Fantasy Studios. Eloise Leigh designed the sleeve, which features a doubled Lena in washed-out burgundy hues. Also included is an insert with lyrics in both Greek and English.

<a href="https://lenaplatonos.bandcamp.com/album/balancers">Balancers by Lena Platonos</a>