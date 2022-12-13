LMX – Habits & Addictions (Album – Meshwork Music)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Ambient-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is already the third album by LMX -the son of famous German artist Sevren Ni-Arb (X Marks The Pedwalk).

Content: LMX has been seriously involved in a rather short lapse of time. This work reflects a mature Electro-Pop sound with solid and omnipresent astral atmospheres. The vocals are very present and still produced in a robotic style. One of the songs is a remix of “Changes” which originally got featured on the debut album “Dimension Shift”.

+ + + : The best you can do is getting back to the original edit of “Changes” and next discovering the remix featured at this work. It simply illustrates the evolution and maturity of LMX. The sound became warmer and more elaborated while the space-like vocals have something sensual and mysterious. It reflects the global approach of this album which especially on both debut tracks reveal a true potential. The production of Sevren Ni-Arb is also more noticeable; LMX becoming more Electro-Pop driven… like the work of his dad without becoming an emulation. The songs are still more danceable.

– – – : The songs are becoming a little bit predictable after a while so more diversity could be the key to the next album.

Conclusion: LMX has released an interesting and refreshing Electro-Pop work while showing a true- and interesting potential.

Best songs: “Addiction”, “That Summer”, “Not Made For This”, “Changes – Remix”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: https://lmxmusic.bandcamp.com

Label: www.meshwork-music.com / www.facebook.com/meshwork.music