Hidden Souls – All That We Destroy (Album – Echozone)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Future-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Four years after the promising debut album “The Incorruptible Dream” Argentinian formation Hidden Souls strike back with their new album featuring eleven songs.

Content: “All That we Destroy” is a well-crafted Electro-Pop production which sounds ‘poppier’ than its predecessor whereon the band also mixed harder EBM elements. The songs are elaborated and often carried by strong leads and choruses.

+ + + : Hidden Souls confirm the strong potential from the debut album although this work is more sophisticated. The Electro-Pop sound has something personal but I’ve been mainly impressed by the song writing. I also have to say a word about the great vocals reminding me of the charisma of Tom Smith (Editors). One of the best cuts also is the hardest one (cf. “We Are All Escapists”).

– – – : I think this album could have been improved from a pure technical point of view; the mix sometimes revealing compression especially on the kicks.

Conclusion: Hidden Souls definitely deserves more recognition and attention in the Electro-Pop universe.

Best songs: “We Are All Escapists”, “Dive Into My Dreams”, “Nobody”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.hiddensouls/com/ar / www.facebook.com/HiddenSoulsArgentina

Label: www.echozone.de / www.facebook.com/EchozoneMusic