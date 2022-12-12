Hidden Souls – All That We Destroy (Album – Echozone)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Future-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Four years after the promising debut album “The Incorruptible Dream” Argentinian formation Hidden Souls strike back with their new album featuring eleven songs.
Content: “All That we Destroy” is a well-crafted Electro-Pop production which sounds ‘poppier’ than its predecessor whereon the band also mixed harder EBM elements. The songs are elaborated and often carried by strong leads and choruses.
+ + + : Hidden Souls confirm the strong potential from the debut album although this work is more sophisticated. The Electro-Pop sound has something personal but I’ve been mainly impressed by the song writing. I also have to say a word about the great vocals reminding me of the charisma of Tom Smith (Editors). One of the best cuts also is the hardest one (cf. “We Are All Escapists”).
– – – : I think this album could have been improved from a pure technical point of view; the mix sometimes revealing compression especially on the kicks.
Conclusion: Hidden Souls definitely deserves more recognition and attention in the Electro-Pop universe.
Best songs: “We Are All Escapists”, “Dive Into My Dreams”, “Nobody”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.hiddensouls/com/ar / www.facebook.com/HiddenSoulsArgentina
