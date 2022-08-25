LMX returns with ‘Habits & Addictions’ at the end of October produced by Sevren Ni-Arb (X Marks The Pedwalk)

August 25, 2022

Out on October 28th via the Meshwork Music label is the all new album by the Münster based electro act LMX. “Habits & Addictions” is the third album for this project after the two albums “Dimension Shift” and “CTRL+S”.

The new album was co-produced by Sevren Ni-Arb (aka André Christian Schmechta from X Marks The Pedwalk) and mastered by German producer, composer, keyboardist and FOH sound engineer Olaf Wollschläger.

LMX – born 2003 – is no one else than the youngest son of Sevren Ni-Arb. When he was 12, LMX started to compose first music tracks just on his mobile devices. Two years ago he built up a small recording studio in his room. LMX is continuously working on new material bringing a mix of trap, wave, ambient electro and synth pop.

