LMX returns with ‘Habits & Addictions’ at the end of October produced by Sevren Ni-Arb (X Marks The Pedwalk)
Out on October 28th via the Meshwork Music label is the all new album by…
Out on October 28th via the Meshwork Music label is the all new album by the Münster based electro act LMX. “Habits & Addictions” is the third album for this project after the two albums “Dimension Shift” and “CTRL+S”.
The new album was co-produced by Sevren Ni-Arb (aka André Christian Schmechta from X Marks The Pedwalk) and mastered by German producer, composer, keyboardist and FOH sound engineer Olaf Wollschläger.
LMX – born 2003 – is no one else than the youngest son of Sevren Ni-Arb. When he was 12, LMX started to compose first music tracks just on his mobile devices. Two years ago he built up a small recording studio in his room. LMX is continuously working on new material bringing a mix of trap, wave, ambient electro and synth pop.
Below is the cover artwork for the album.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether