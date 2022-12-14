Mirland – Plasticity / So Cold (Single – Je M’En Fish)
Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Electro-Wave, Techno.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: John R. Mirland signed to the Belgian label Je M’En Fish to release this single featuring two songs. “Plasticity” featuring Roarie Yum was originally released in 2020 as a single.
Content: “Plasticity” is one of the most ‘dancefloor’ or ‘clubby’ tracks ever made by the Danish artist. Pure Electro minimalism with a Techno perfume on top and featuring sexy, female, spoken, vocals. “So Cold” is quite danceable as well while featuring Technoid influences.
+ + + : “Plasticity” might be the best song ever composed by Mirland. I like the mix between different influences while it remains a cool, minimal, Electro piece with irresistible, hot, vocals on top. The vinyl looks pretty cool.
– – – : I can only regret this is just a single.
Conclusion: Mirland is an artist of many talents and feels comfortable dealing with different Electronic styles but this single is for sure one of his masterpieces!
Best songs: “Plasticity”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/mirlandofficial
Label: www.facebook.com/JemenfishBE
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.