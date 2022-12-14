Mirland – Plasticity / So Cold (Single – Je M’En Fish)

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Electro-Wave, Techno.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: John R. Mirland signed to the Belgian label Je M’En Fish to release this single featuring two songs. “Plasticity” featuring Roarie Yum was originally released in 2020 as a single.

Content: “Plasticity” is one of the most ‘dancefloor’ or ‘clubby’ tracks ever made by the Danish artist. Pure Electro minimalism with a Techno perfume on top and featuring sexy, female, spoken, vocals. “So Cold” is quite danceable as well while featuring Technoid influences.

+ + + : “Plasticity” might be the best song ever composed by Mirland. I like the mix between different influences while it remains a cool, minimal, Electro piece with irresistible, hot, vocals on top. The vinyl looks pretty cool.

– – – : I can only regret this is just a single.

Conclusion: Mirland is an artist of many talents and feels comfortable dealing with different Electronic styles but this single is for sure one of his masterpieces!

Best songs: “Plasticity”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/mirlandofficial

Label: www.facebook.com/JemenfishBE