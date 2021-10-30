L’Egarement D’Esprit – Written In Stone (Album – Steinklang Industries)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Industrial, Cinematographic. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: L’Egarement D’Esprit is a side-project of Embers…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Industrial, Cinematographic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: L’Egarement D’Esprit is a side-project of Embers Below Zero. “Written In Stone” is a selection of digital demos and compilation tracks plus previously unreleased material. The album features fourteen songs.
Content: The tracks are clearly driven by Dark- and Industrial Ambient influences. Different noise sources and field recordings have been injected while you can hear a kind of organ sound emerging at different cuts. Some passages are more into a Cinematographic style, accentuating the darkness of the work. You also will hear some cracking sounds and Martial elements.
+ + + : I like the visual strength of this record, which is clearly empowered by the Cinematographic parts. The tracks have been progressively built up, the best cuts hiding right at the final part. “Amen” is a great piece of music with a strong visual appeal evoking imaginary atrocities and other horror. The organ sound sometimes creates the illusion of an Industrial-requiem. “Vergib Mir, Camarade” is a noticeable song in the genre.
– – – : A few parts right in the beginning are a little bit linear and monotone, but quite progressively the album starts to be more interesting.
Conclusion: This work is mixing desolation and torment, solitude and horror.
Best songs: “Amen”, “Vergib Mir, Camarade”, “Zum Licht”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/legarementdesprit
