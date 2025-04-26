Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German synth pop group Beborn Beton will embark on a United States tour beginning May 2, 2025, at Dark Force Fest. The announcement follows the release of their most recent EP, “To the Stars“, issued by Dependent Records on limited edition vinyl and across all digital and streaming platforms.

<a href="https://bebornbeton.bandcamp.com/album/to-the-stars">To The Stars by Beborn Beton</a>

Below are the dates from the upcoming U.S. tour of Beborn Beton.

May 02 – Parsippany, NJ – Dark Force Fest

May 03 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum with Suicide Commando

May 21 – Dallas, TX – Three Links with [SITD]

May 22 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall with [SITD]

May 23 – Austin, TX – Elysium with [SITD]

May 24 – San Francisco, CA – Neck of the Woods

May 28 – Seattle, WA – Mechanismus Festival

May 29 – Denver, CO – HQ

May 30 – Santa Ana, CA – La Santa

Further tour dates and venues have yet to be announced by Dependent Records or the band’s management.

About Beborn Beton

Beborn Beton was founded in 1989 by Stefan Netschio (vocals), Stefan Tillmann (keyboards, drums), and Michael Wagner (keyboards) in Germany. Initially emerging during the golden era of European synth pop, the group built its early reputation with its melodic electronic compositions.

Their first album, “Tybalt”, was released in 1993, followed by “Concrete Ground” in 1994. Their 1996 release “Nightfall” helped establish the band’s international following, and subsequent albums such as “Truth” (1997) and “Fake” (1999) reinforced their presence within the electronic music scene.

After a hiatus, Beborn Beton returned with “A Worthy Compensation” in 2015, their first studio album in over a decade.

Their latest EP, “To the Stars”, was released in early 2025 via Dependent Records. This release has been made available in a limited vinyl edition as well as through digital and streaming platforms.

