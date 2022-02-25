Synthpop act Lakeside X returns with ‘Rising’ and announces crowdfund for new album ‘Love Disappears’

Out now is the brand new single by Lakeside X, “Rising”. The single release goes hand in hand with a brand new video shot in Berlin. Included in the single release is also a remix of the title track by Mesh’ Mark Hockings as Blackcarburning.

The single is a new teaser for the band’s forthcoming album “Love Disappears”. The new album will be produced by Daniel Myer (Haujobb , Liebknecht , Covenant , Architect). The Prague based synthpop act made a comeback last December with the release of “Fire in the Sky”, the first single after 11 years since their last studio album.

The single is available via all digital platforms.

Video out as well

The trio Janne Marvannen, Robert Broj and Igor Dvorsky have taken to the streets of Berlin to shoot a completely self-produced music video with a few very special cameo appearances.

“This was the first track that Janne demoed to us and also the first track we started our collaboration with Daniel on. I knew right from the start, that this was going to be a single”, says Robert Broj, the keyboard player.

Jane adds: “I wandered through the streets of Berlin, headphones on my ears and listening to Nick Cave, David Bowie, U2, Depeche Mode – all those giants, who recorded their fundamental albums in Berlin – and I wrote glimpses of thoughts that would later become song lyrics. Somewhere there, in the middle of cold nights of November 2019, shortly before the circumstances were about to lock us at home for a long time, I have decided to work on new things for Lakeside X, on new songs about a journey, about disappearing from this world, about falling down and rising up from the ashes and about new hopes. I wanted to shoot the video just in Berlin, and by doing that we could, in a symbolic way, pay a tribute to all those, who went this path before us and to whom we owe a lot.”

Crowdfunding campaign

To help with funding the whole project a crowdfunding campaign was launched with tons of exclusives, unreleased material, artwork or even a lifetime access to any and all of their upcoming live appearances.

“This time we are going full electronic-synth way. “Rising” is a “flagship” track for us. This is Lakeside X in 2022. It’s a story that can be purely personal but also it’s a story of a band, that has risen from the ashes and it’s stronger than ever before. The video to the single contains apart from many pop-cultural references on our famous colleagues, also remarkable amount of mixing present and past. We are a band coming from the country that once was part of the Eastern block, we all do remember the Wall, cold war, state police agents and the atmosphere of fear that ruled our homelands. The divided Berlin was a symbol of this time and of it all. At the same time it was a place where at that time, Bowie, Cave or DM created something that inspired not just us, but a whole generation of artists. We tried to concentrate this all into the video, and for us, Berlin is and always will be a city, that has risen from the ashes and is a never-ending inspiration for everyone”, says Janne Marvannen.