Laibach tribute ‘Schlecht Und Ironisch’ returns in May 2025 with expanded vinyl and CD reissue
The 1999 Laibach tribute “Schlecht Und Ironisch” originally released by the Italian label Radio Luxor gets a reissue as an expanded vinyl & CD version. The new versions will be released on Rune Serpent Europa on May 21st in limited edition vinyl, collector’s edition CD and digital formats:
- LP Marbled Black – Numbered edition with sticker, Insert (limited to 250 copies)
- LP Marbled Brown – Numbered edition with sticker, Insert (limited to 250 copies)
- CD Jewel Case + 8-page booklet (limited to 800 copies)
- CD (Special Edition), Jewell case + Metal artwork
- LP (Test Pressing), 30 copies + Metal artwork
- Bandcamp digital version
The album features a diverse range of darker genres, from industrial and EBM to dark ambient and neofolk, including Prager Handgriff, Kirlian Camera, Staat Und Organisation, DDR, Andrew King, Angels And Agony.
Tracklist CD (different from the vinyl versions)
- Regard Extrême – Vier Personen
- Apathetic Atrophy – We Are Forging the Future
- Anesthetik Pharma – F.I.A.T.
- Knifeladder – Dogs Of War
- Kathodos – White Law
- Andrew King – War Poem
- Staat Und Organisation – Cari Amici Soldati
- Prager Handgriff – Message From The Dark Star
- DDR – Der See
- Kirlian Camera – The Final Countdown (Laibach Suppe)
- Paolo F. Bragaglia – Mars
- Discordance – Agnus Dei
- Angels And Agony – God Is God
- Northgate – Nova Akropola
- Manipulation – Geburt Einer Nation
- Runes Order – The Great Seal
- Die Larm – God Is God
- Naevus – Bloody Ground, Fertile Land
