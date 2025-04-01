Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Slovenian avant-garde collective Laibach have released “War“, the sixth movement from “Alamut”, their upcoming symphonic album built in collaboration with Iranian composers Idin Samimi Mofakham and Nima A. Rowshan. The project arrives 9 May 2025 via Mute in partnership with A/Political.

“War”, performed by the 60-piece accordion orchestra, is a piece under the direction of Iranian conductor Navid Gohari, you might consider it a symphonic cacophony to be honest.

Rooted in Vladimir Bartol’s 1938 novel of the same name, “Alamut” draws on the 11th-century Persian tale of Hassan-i Sabbāh and his militant cult of assassins. Laibach reinterpret this historical and philosophical epic through an orchestral-industrial lens.

The album was recorded live at the Križanke Outdoor Theatre in Ljubljana, featuring Laibach with the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra under Gohari’s direction. Though originally slated for a premiere in Tehran, the political barriers blocked the performance. Instead, Laibach brought the Human-Voice Ensemble from Tehran to Slovenia, joining local groups Gallina Vocal Group and AccordiOna to realise the work.

To coincide with the album launch, Laibach will open an exhibition on 23 April at Cukrarna Gallery in Ljubljana. Titled “Unternehmen Barbarossa”, the show links Nikolaj Pirnat’s anti-fascist graphics, Picasso’s “Guernica”, and a handwoven Afghan carpet designed from a Laibach sketch.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

