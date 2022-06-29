La Mécanique – L’Oubli Des Origines (Album – Cold Transmission Music)

June 29, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: Canadian Francis Nothingwater, active as La Mécanique, released…

Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Canadian Francis Nothingwater, active as La Mécanique, released a promising debut-album “Dernier Voyage” in 2019. His second opus was composed during the ongoing pandemic and features eleven songs plus a bonus track.

Content: The work reveals a cool progression and continuation to the debut album. I get the feeling this work sounds more Electro-driven but La Mécanique holds on to the familiar Cold-Wave influences consisting of low, vibrating, bass lines, dark guitar playing and French, melancholic, vocals.

+ + + : I already liked the debut album and this new work only reveals a global progression in sound and production. The lyrical content totally fits the cold composition. All components are in perfect balance. There are several attention grabbers featured, like the harder and club-driven “Avenc” and “Sopus Astéroïdes” which have a true bewitching effect. The opening cut “Extravague” is another cool piece while “Mise A Jour” has something dark and catchy.

– – – : I noticed a few ‘flat’ songs where the music and vocals are monotonous. “Carrousel” is one of these songs.

Conclusion: La Mécanique doesn’t stand for ‘feel good’ music; however the coldness has something magic!

Best songs: “Avenc”, “Sopus Astéroïdes”, “Extravague”,  “Mise A Jour”, “Au Sud De Victoria”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/lamecanique

Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic


