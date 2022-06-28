Palais Ideal – Negative Space (Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Dark-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: The third full length by the duo John Edwards – Richard van Kruysdijk was released a few months ago. The work features twelve new cuts.

Content: Palais Ideal moves on composing a sound mixing 80s elements clearly evoking the Dark-Wave style mixed with a more personal touch. The songs are mainly driven by dark reverie. Some guitar parts might remind you of The Cure.

+ + + : My favorite passages are the hardest ones ”No Sign Of Danger” and “Anything For A Thrill” both are exposures of this ‘harder’ approach. I also enjoy listening to “Age Of Intransigence” which is a cool last track reminding me of The Cure. Last but not least I also have to say a word about the great, styled, artwork of the CD.

– – – : Palais Ideal seems to like composing dreamy songs. I like their dark approach but they never reach a true climax. It’s a pity there are no more ‘harder’ cuts which I’m sure reveals the band at its best.

Conclusion: I have some mixed feelings with this album because I think the duo has the potential to do better.

Best songs: ones ”No Sign Of Danger”, “Anything For A Thrill”, “Age Of Intransigence”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.palaisideal.net / www.facebook.com/palaisideal

Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic