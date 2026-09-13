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Krimea is an Italian duo formed in 2021 by Alice Taylor and Nick SoLow. Over the past few months, they have released three singles, all of which are included on this debut album. “Are You Human?” features 12 tracks largely inspired by relationships.

From the very first notes, you can recognize the Electro-Pop influence that drives the duo. What also stands out immediately is the quality of the production and mixing. Krimea has clearly invested considerable time and expertise in creating a polished, high-quality record. The songs themselves are powerful Electro-Pop, yet they also possess a cold, atmospheric quality, incorporating vintage sounds and effects such as sweeps. Two songs are featuring guitar play. Certain sounds occasionally remind me of Kraftwerk, although this influence has clearly been transformed into a style and vibe that is uniquely their own. The vocal production is excellent, featuring a charismatic male voice alongside a warmer, ethereal female voice. She often provides backing vocals but occasionally steps forward for genuine duets.

This is an interesting debut featuring several strong tracks. I look forward to hearing more from this duo, which, in my opinion, is clearly ready for a record deal. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Die-Monds”:

https://krimea.bandcamp.com/track/die-monds-2

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com