September 13, 2026

Krimea – Are You Human? (Digital Album – Krimea)

Inferno Sound Diaries September 13, 2026
Krimea – "Are You Human?" album cover
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Krimea is an Italian duo formed in 2021 by Alice Taylor and Nick SoLow. Over the past few months, they have released three singles, all of which are included on this debut album. “Are You Human?” features 12 tracks largely inspired by relationships.

From the very first notes, you can recognize the Electro-Pop influence that drives the duo. What also stands out immediately is the quality of the production and mixing. Krimea has clearly invested considerable time and expertise in creating a polished, high-quality record. The songs themselves are powerful Electro-Pop, yet they also possess a cold, atmospheric quality, incorporating vintage sounds and effects such as sweeps. Two songs are featuring guitar play. Certain sounds occasionally remind me of Kraftwerk, although this influence has clearly been transformed into a style and vibe that is uniquely their own. The vocal production is excellent, featuring a charismatic male voice alongside a warmer, ethereal female voice. She often provides backing vocals but occasionally steps forward for genuine duets.

This is an interesting debut featuring several strong tracks. I look forward to hearing more from this duo, which, in my opinion, is clearly ready for a record deal. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Die-Monds”:

https://krimea.bandcamp.com/track/die-monds-2

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Dead Can Dance "Into the Labyrinth" 1993 album cover art

Dead Can Dance’s ‘Into the Labyrinth’ turns 33 on 13 September

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 13, 2026
Frontal Boundary band photo with logo

Frontal Boundary release ‘Alone EP’, preview ‘Shattered Mind’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 11, 2026
Avarice In Audio 'Welcome To Weimar America' album cover artwork

Avarice In Audio release ‘Welcome To Weimar America’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 11, 2026
Then Comes Silence band photo, the Swedish post-punk trio standing together in black leather and studded jackets against a plain grey backdrop

Then Comes Silence release ‘Remaker Redeemer’ single from ‘Requiem Ballroom’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 11, 2026
Ultravox "Rage in Eden" 1981 album cover

Ultravox’s ‘Rage in Eden’ turns 45 on 11 September

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 11, 2026