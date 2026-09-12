September 12, 2026

AkA – Echo Ex Voto (Digital/CD Album – HTON Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries September 12, 2026
AkA – "Echo Ex Voto" album cover
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AkA is a project founded by Frenchman Henri Sizaret. Now based in Portugal, AkA has a career spanning more than 30 years. This new release comprises nine tracks conceived as a form of litany.

AkA’s musical world is fascinating yet difficult to pin down. Primarily an Electronic project, this album sits somewhere between Ambient and Experimental music, with various other influences surfacing from time to time. While the sound is at times minimalist, the compositions remain intelligent, with meticulous attention paid to every sound, effect, and field recording. Slow rhythms occasionally emerge, making the music more accessible. Vocals also feature prominently, delivered in various languages and a spoken format, or even whispered. This fits perfectly with the album’s atmosphere: mysterious and cold. A few tracks also incorporate female choral vocals, carefully sampled and blended into the background.

AkA offers a unique experience, delivering visionary Electronic music, and “Echo Ex Voto” is a brilliant example of this. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Under Your Protection”:

https://akamuzik.bandcamp.com/track/under-your-protection

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