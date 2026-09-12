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AkA is a project founded by Frenchman Henri Sizaret. Now based in Portugal, AkA has a career spanning more than 30 years. This new release comprises nine tracks conceived as a form of litany.

AkA’s musical world is fascinating yet difficult to pin down. Primarily an Electronic project, this album sits somewhere between Ambient and Experimental music, with various other influences surfacing from time to time. While the sound is at times minimalist, the compositions remain intelligent, with meticulous attention paid to every sound, effect, and field recording. Slow rhythms occasionally emerge, making the music more accessible. Vocals also feature prominently, delivered in various languages and a spoken format, or even whispered. This fits perfectly with the album’s atmosphere: mysterious and cold. A few tracks also incorporate female choral vocals, carefully sampled and blended into the background.

AkA offers a unique experience, delivering visionary Electronic music, and “Echo Ex Voto” is a brilliant example of this. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Under Your Protection”:

https://akamuzik.bandcamp.com/track/under-your-protection

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com