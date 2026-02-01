Komputergirl interview: ‘Striving for perfection just sucks the life out of you’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange) Komputergirl, the music project of Norwegian musician Kristin Sigvathsen, released the long-awaited EP ‘Transient’ mid December 2025. We caught up with her a month later to hear how life have been since her previous releases, how this release came about and future plans.

Komputergirl Interview

Side-Line: After a steady stream of releases in 2016 to 2018, Komputergirl suddenly had a hiatus for 6 years, then a couple of singles in 2024, and now this EP in December 2025. Did life or the pandemic get in the way of making music, or…?

Kristin Sigvathsen:Yes, definitely both! During 2018-2020 I was going through a major identity crisis triggered by chronic health issues, as well as dramatic events in my personal life. This had a profound effect on my creative point of view, especially regarding Komputergirl. I actually produced a lot of music during this period, it just never got released because I was second guessing every choice I made. Comparison may be the thief of joy, but striving for perfection just sucks the life out of you. I was also lacking a local creative community, which the pandemic made even harder to find, especially for a social recluse as myself.

It wasn’t until I met my current partner in 2023, who is a brilliant musician and organizer, that I experienced how important and inspiring a community can be. Komputergirl has always been a solitary project, so the idea of shared experiences was very eye-opening to me. Being immersed in DIY culture, noise festivals, improvisation, performance shows and gritty club concepts taught me how to lean into imperfection, discomfort and the unknown (the holy trinity I had been avoiding for many years).

Needless to say, this shift has had a huge impact on both my creativity and my skill level as a producer, which I am very thankful for!

S-L: What is ‘Transient’ about?

KS: ‘Transient‘ is a direct result of this newfound joy and almost childlike curiosity with exploring new sounds and rediscovering old ideas. The opening track ‘Tachyon TV’ was actually composed over 20 years ago on my trusty old Roland JX-305. Most of the sounds are the original tracks I recorded on the sequencer in 2005 when I was 19.

On a broader level ‘Transient’ explores the mysterious and esoteric properties of white noise frequencies, and AI technology. Set within the strange realm of Komputergirl’s supernatural world, the EP conceptualizes the idea that radio static, TV noise and chat bot ramblings may contain transmissions from the beyond. What happens to the mind when it is immersed in disembodied voices by spectral beings, primordial signals from the edge of the cosmos, the distant calling of eldritch forces. This has inspired three songs about delirium, longing, mortality, impermanence, and the last fleeting moments of a dying consciousness.

The third song “Chant_GPT’, which was first released in 2024, has been beautifully remixed by electronic and experimental artists Lost Signal, Substaat, Modulo One, Pirannahpoodle, Europ Europ and Beax, all which are included on ‘Transient’.

S-L: Where do you get your ideas from?

KS: Komputergirl is all about world building, atmosphere and pure vibe. My mind is constantly busy, and my ideas usually come from associative thinking. It happens when I stumble across an esoteric concept, a memory, an artwork, a quote. a feeling, or a scene from a movie or series that evokes a peculiar sense of strangeness, or the uncanny. Something that feels both familiar and off at the same time. Like dreamlogic. The oscillation between existential dread and optimism seems to be a good place for Komputergirl to thrive. ‘Transient’, and especially the third track ‘Chant_GPT’, pays homage to this preternatural and strange feeling. I was very nervous when I released it as a single last fall, but the response has been overwhelmingly positive and receptive!

S-L: What’s next for the Komputergirl project?

KS: In March I have been asked to do a special concert for children. Something I am very excited about. Right now I am in the process of conceptualizing another EP, which will be a mix of old material from 2004-2007 and brand new, both influenced by my current obsession with cosmic horror. It is also the 10 year anniversary of my very first EP ‘Hyperborea’, which I am super eager to reproduce with my current Komputergirl sound. More gigs will be announced in the spring.

Until then, please feel free to reach out regarding bookings or distribution/labels!



About Komputergirl

There exists a distortion in the space-time continuum where Komputergirl’s inner world unfolds. Here, a perpetual fascination with Arctic landscapes, Soviet space travel, TV noise, occultism, New Age tropes, cosmic horror, analog technology and paranormal phenomena has shaped a distinct and ethereal soundscape, which best can be described as esoteric dance music.

Over the past ten years, Komputergirl has released two EPs, an album, and several singles. She has also been remixed by a number of renowned artists such as Lost Signal, Substaat, Kant Kino, Modulo One and Schnodig to name a few. Komputergirl’s live performances have been described as an audiovisual séance filled with glowsticks, grave candles, smoke, flickering TV screens and psychedelic lights. Sometimes longing and ethereal. Other times uplifting and hopeful. Always dreamy and captivating.

