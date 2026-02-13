Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is a brand new EP from the Norwegian EBM duo Kant Kino: “Rodney: End-State Variations“. The 7-track EP is out via the Belgian label Alfa Matrix and is build around the single “Rodney”. The release runs just over 35 minutes and features one new edit of the title track plus six remixes.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/rodney-end-state-variations-ep" rel="noopener">Rodney – End-State Variations EP by KANT KINO</a>

Thematically “Rodney” is about “our life in the continuously expanding synthetic world, where personal relationships and social structures begin to resemble systems that drift toward emotional and structural end-states.” so the band says. “It is something that settles in quietly, and that perspective echoes themes explored in Thomas Seltzer’s documentary series ‘UXA’, where long-term deterioration becomes routine and instability starts to feel ordinary rather than alarming.”

Musically, “Rodney” remains rooted in the duo’s trademark mix of EBM and dark electro: tightly sequenced bass lines, direct drum programming, and processed vocals that move between rhythmic phrasing and melodic hooks. The production progresses on the sound developed on “Father Worked In Industry” (2013) and later refined on “Kopfkino” (2017).

Remix contributors on ‘Rodney: End-State Variations’

Industrial Heads contribute three different versions: the main “Industrial Heads remix”, the “Industrial Heads go oghr remix”, and the “Industrial Heads v. One Dead Dicso Dancer re-work”. Agregat deliver a more stripped-down interpretation, while the Atlanta-based project Mode Phaser (the industrial/EBM/Drum & Bass/Dark Elektro side project by Matt Echo) adds sharper, angular synth work and broken-beat elements to the remix.

The closing Electro Ferret remix reconnects Kant Kino with a collaborator already present on the “Kopfkino” remix of “Third Down”, placing “Rodney” in a more detailed, atmospheric setting while keeping the EP’s tempo and club orientation intact.

About Kant Kino

Kant Kino is a Norwegian electronic duo from Oslo featuring vocalist Lars Henrik Madsen and keyboardist/synth programmer Kenneth Fredstie.

They debuted with the album “We Are Kant Kino – You Are Not” (2010, Alfa Matrix). The release was followed by the EP “LRSBSS” (2012), the second full-length “Father Worked In Industry” (2013), plus two download EPs: “Just For The Comfort Of Sleep EP” (2013, issued in two versions) and “Ich Liebe Katarina Witt EP” (2013, also in two versions), all released via Alfa Matrix.

In 2016 they issued the Motörhead cover “We Are The Roadcrew (Robots)” as a name-your-price single, followed by the third studio album “Kopfkino” (2017). In 2017 they also curated and fronted the various-artists digital remix compilation “Matrix:Reb00ted – The Kant Kino Guerrilla – Zion (EBM) Warfare [01]” (2017), featuring their remixes of tracks by Front 242, Nitzer Ebb, Leaether Strip, Bruderschaft and others from the Alfa Matrix roster.

<a href="https://kantkinooslo.bandcamp.com/track/we-are-the-roadcrew-robots" rel="noopener">We Are The Roadcrew (Robots) by Kant Kino</a>

The joint Coldkill vs Kant Kino EP “Silent Morning” followed in 2018 on COP International, while the Depeche Mode cover single “Pimpf and Touch Faith” appeared in 2019 and was also featured on the label tribute “Alfa Matrix Re:Covered Vol. 3 – A Tribute to Depeche Mode”.

The one-track single “Enough! (Demo)” was self-released via the band’s Bandcamp page in 2022, marking the first new studio material after “Kopfkino”, while Kant Kino continued to appear on Alfa Matrix and Side-Line-related compilations, including remix and charity projects. They also remixed Front 242 (“Detox Static EP”).

<a href="https://kantkinooslo.bandcamp.com/track/enough-demo" rel="noopener">ENOUGH! (Demo) by Kant Kino</a>

And now there is the “Rodney – End-State Variations EP” (2026).

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)