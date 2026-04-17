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Kant Kino will release the new album “Echoes of The End” on June 12, 2026 via Alfa Matrix. The Oslo duo’s new record is up for pre-order as the digital “Echoes of The End (Deluxe Edition)” on Bandcamp and as a physical 2CD from the Alfa Matrix store. The double albums features no less then 24 tracks, with four advance cuts already unlocked: “Rodney”, “Defeat”, “The End”, and “Lie”.

The new album comes 9 years after the band’s previous full album, “Kopfkino“, which was released in 2017.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/echoes-of-the-end-deluxe-edition" rel="noopener">Echoes of The End (Deluxe Edition) by KANT KINO</a>

The album follows the February 2026 comeback EP “Rodney: End-State Variations“, which introduced the track “Rodney” in an EP edit alongside six remixes. When that EP appeared, the band described the song as dealing with “personal relationships and social structures” that drift toward “emotional and structural end-states.”

You can check the 7-track EP out below on Bandcamp and all other download and streaming platforms.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/rodney-end-state-variations-ep" rel="noopener">Rodney – End-State Variations EP by KANT KINO</a>

About Kant Kino

Kant Kino is a Norwegian electronic duo from Oslo, namely Lars Henrik Madsen and Kenneth Fredstie. The project formed after they wrote a tribute track for the ElektroStat festival, after which a Bunkertracks compilation appearance led to their Alfa Matrix signing.

The duo’s debut album, “We Are Kant Kino – You Are Not”, appeared in 2010. It was followed by the “LRSBSS EP” on April 15, 2012, then the second full-length “Father Worked In Industry” on February 22, 2013. “Father Worked In Industry” was mixed and mastered by Claus Larsen of Leaether Strip. That release also produced the download singles “Just For The Comfort Of Sleep EP” on March 26, 2013 and “Ich Liebe Katarina Witt EP” on November 22, 2013.

While working toward the third album, the band previewed new material with the teaser “Life” in February 2016. While working on a new album, they self-released the Motörhead/Kraftwerk hybrid “We Are The Roadcrew (Robots)” on December 16, 2016, ahead of “Kopfkino”, which was released on Alfa Matrix on January 13, 2017.

In May 2017, Alfa Matrix built the first “Matrix:Reb00ted” volume around Kant Kino remixes. The duo later appeared on the Coldkill vs Kant Kino EP “Silent Morning” in 2018, released the Depeche Mode cover single “Pimpf and Touch Faith” in September 2019, and self-released “Enough! (Demo)” on June 30, 2022.

Kenneth Fredstie in the meantime mastered “Face The Beat: Session 3” and Kant Kino contributed “Ich Liebe Katarina Witt (Video Edit)” and “Life (No Fucking Guitars Edit)” to the Face The Beat series. They also contributed a remix for Modulo One’s “No Way to Win”, and remixed the Side-Line charity single “Ukraina” in December 2022. In February 2026, Kant Kino returned with “Rodney: End-State Variations”. Now the next full-length is “Echoes of The End”.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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