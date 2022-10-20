Kill Your Boyfriend – Voodoo (Album – Shyrec / Sister 9 Recordings / Little Cloud Records)

October 20, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Shoegaze, Cold-Wave, Industrial. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: Italian duo  Matteo Scarpa – Antonio…

Genre/Influences: Shoegaze, Cold-Wave, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Italian duo  Matteo Scarpa – Antonio Angeli is back on track unleashing their newest album as a collaboration between Shyrec (Italy), Sister 9 Recordings (UK) and Little Cloud Records (USA).

Content: The work takes off with a kind of Suicide, raw, Electro-Industrial cut with Shoegaze influences on top. The work progressively evolves into harder and darker pieces driven by fuzzy guitar play and hypnotic electronic treatments. From pure bombast carried by brutal rhythms towards softer passages the work covers different influences but remains pretty homogenous.

+ + + : Kill your Boyfriend is a band I’ve seen growing and evolving throughout the years. Their previous opus “Killadelica” was a true masterpiece and they simply moved on with “Voodoo”. The debut part left me breathless for its global power and hypnotic exposure. “The King” and “The Man In Black” both are pure sonic jewels driving you mad. The production of the vocals on top totally fits to the fuzzy, powerful, composition.

– – – : The softer “The Day The Music Died” can’t convince me for missing the power which makes the magic of the album. I also regret that their work only features 7 songs.

Conclusion: Kill Your Boyfriend sounds as the Shoegaze reincarnation of Suicide and it’s a great exposure.

Best songs: “The King”, “The Man In Black”, “Buster”, “Mr Mojo”.

Rate: 8½. 

Artist: www.killyourboyfriend.net / www.facebook.com/kyboyfriend

Label: www.shyrec.it / www.facebook.com/Shyrec


