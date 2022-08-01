Kill Your Boyfriend share new single ‘The King’ and announce new album ‘Voodoo’ for October

August 1, 2022

Out via Sister 9 Recordings (Europe), Little Cloud Records (North America) and Shyrec (Itay) on…
Kill Your Boyfriend share new single'The King' and announce new album'Voodoo' for October

Out via Sister 9 Recordings (Europe), Little Cloud Records (North America) and Shyrec (Itay) on October 14th is the all new album by the Treviso, Italy-based two piece Kill Your Boyfriend called “Voodoo”. But before that the duo (Matteo Scarpa and Antonio Angeli) delivers the first single “The King” for which there is also a video.

The video for “The King” takes cue from the same words of Michael Ventura that inspired Voodoo’s A site: “…let themselves be possessed not by any god they could name but by the spirit they felt in the music…”. The band states: “We decided to stage some kind of final act, where the actors are left alone at the centre of a crumbling stage and are possessed by a spirit guiding them frantically towards an inescapable ending. The spasmodic dance is a clear reference to The King or Rock & Roll and the Voodoo symbols represent the connection between the earthly and the spiritual world.”

The new LP follows “Killadelica” bridging the gap between post-punk (Death In Venice, Evabraun, Pyramids, etc.) and contemporary psych-nouveau. They have replaced the synth bass with a bass-guitar, and made sure that the electronic and acoustic percussion are fuller and heavier.

Here’ sthe video for “The King”.


