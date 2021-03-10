‘Click Interview’ with KILL YOUR BOYFRIEND: ‘”Killadelica” Should Have A Kind Of Roller Coaster Of Different Emotions’

KILL YOUR BOYFRIEND has been set up in 2011. The Italian formation went through a few line-up changes and is now driven by the duo Matteo Scarpa – Antonio Angeli. By the end of last year they released their newest album “Killadelica”, which is a dark and powerful mix of Shoegaze, Post-Punk and Psychedelic music, but still exploring Industrial-, Ritual- and Experimental paths. The work reveals an impressive progression and maturity, becoming one of my 2020 favorites. I’d a chat with Matteo and Antonio.

(Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: KILL YOUR BOYFRIEND has been set up in 2011. How did you come to set up the band and what have been the main facts from the past ten years?

KYB: It all started with the idea of creating a band that could mix the structure of the ‘No-Wave’ songs with Psychedelic-Noise guitars. We were lucky because we found a good chemistry and quickly were able to self-produce our first 6-song EP (September 2011) and started playing live in clubs and festivals around Italy.

It was with our first album “S / T” released by Shyrec in 2013 that we started to be recognized and played over 80 shows; also in other European countries, but mainly in Germany.

2015 was the year of the 10″-split with NEW CANDYS and our second album “The King Is Dead” (Shyrec) produced in collaboration with Luca Giovanardi (JULIE’S HAIRCUT). In the same years we participated to some great festivals as “Musical Zoo” in Brescia, opening for bands like THE KVB and ZOLA JESUS.

From 2016 to 2018 we performed extensively throughout Europe and did a couple of concerts in Russia (Moscow and St. Petersburg). During this time we met bands like PREOCCUPATIONS, ZU, CIVIL CIVIC and many other great artists. Meanwhile we have released our second EP “Ghosts” (2016 – Shyrec) and a 7″-single, “Ulrich” (2017) on the Russian label Other Voices Records.

At the end of 2019 the British label Depths Records released our single “Elizabeth”, which includes a remix of the same song by PREOCCUPATION’s guitarist Danny Christiansen and we played some shows in the UK as well.

The new album “Killadelica” was released on November, 6th, 2020 by the labels Sister9 Recordings (UK), Little Cloud Records (US) and Shryec (ITA).

Q: A few changes happened in the line-up. How does it feel to work as a duo and what makes the chemistry between you both?

KYB: Luckily there’s a great chemistry between both of us; in both songwriting and touring life, but there’re two other different aspects you need to consider. It’s easier to work with just two heads when deciding what is the best move for the band; apart from loading the car it’s better to have more help… do you agree? Getting back to your question, we have the same reasons and we respect each other and therefore, in our opinion, these are the reasons that led us to work this way.

Q: By the end of 2020 you released your new album “Killadelica”. Can you give us more details about the title of the album plus the titles of the songs (which like on previous works are often first names)? What have been the different stages to accomplish this work?

KYB: After choosing the band name -KILL YOUR BOYFRIEND is based on a graphic novel created by Grant Morrison and Philip Bond published by Vertigo-DC Comics, we thought it would be fun to create a list of ‘boyfriends’ to name the songs after. Thus, in the first releases, we tried to transpose the feelings experienced by the victims into music.

Instead for this album we changed our point of view. So we didn’t talk about the emotions felt by the ‘boyfriends’, but by their killers. We started doing extensive research to study all the stories we found about real black widows and more. We have to be honest and admit that some stories are drawn from ancient mythology, movies or even comics.

For the title of the album we wanted to mix the word ‘kill’ with something that could resemble the word ‘Psychedelic’ and honestly it’s also inspired by one of PRIMAL SCREAM’s masterpieces, “Screamadelica”.

Q: I personally consider “Killadelica” as your most mature- and best album to date! There’s such a great balance between guitar play and electronics featuring haunting vocals on top. Can you give us more details about the writing of the songs and the potential sources of inspiration?

KYB: We are really proud of “Killadelica” and thank you for your words about it. To answer to your question, as we said in the previous one, we have done a long research. We chose the stories following empathy. Our main idea was that “Killadelica” should have a kind of roller coaster of different emotions. This is probably why all the songs aren’t that similar to each other, even though they have the same dark and Psychedelic heart.

Q: How do you see yourself as musicians? When do you know a song/album is finished? Do you feel some aspects of the production could have been done a different way when you’re listening to the album right now?

KYB: Due to this pandemic crisis we’re facing, unfortunately it’s not easy to live as musicians or artists in general. We miss the stage and the people we meet on tours. On the other hand, we have a lot of time to work on some new songs and other projects as well.

However, we usually start overproducing each song. Then, following the idea ‘less is more’, we cut all the tracks that give nothing. This is the right moment when we understand that the work is complete. But honestly, it has happened in the past that we would have liked to change something in the final mixes, especially in some of the early songs. Luckily it hasn’t happened with “Killadelica” until now and probably the reason is because we focused the concept immediately before starting to compose the album.

Q: A few new clips have been released. Is there a link between the clips and the lyrical content of the songs and what did you try to express by a clip?

KYB:We like it when the clips reflect the lyrics, but especially the mood of the song and we normally try to follow this idea. The two videos we made for “Elizabeth” and “Jean”, the first two singles taken from “Killadelica”, are based on the female figure shown in two different ways. In the first clip the woman is driven to the madness that led her to commit a murder, in the second the main theme is the suffocation felt by the characters.

Q: What are the further plans and especially ‘post-Corona’?

KYB: We are working on a new video/single taken from “Killadelica” and as we wrote before we are also composing some new songs and working on some new projects.

Let’s just hope this pandemic period ends soon and, of course, we can’t wait to get back on tour.