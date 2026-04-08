April 8, 2026

Toronto electro-industrial duo Kill Instinct begin rollout for second LP ‘Kill Two: Behavioral Sink’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 8, 2026
Kill Instinct

Kill Instinct

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Toronto electro-industrial duo Kill Instinct (Phil Gonzo and Lea Ashley) have announced their second LP, “Kill Two: Behavioral Sink”, for release through their own Freak Power label. The rollout starts with lead single “Ignore the Static” on May 1, 2026, followed by a five-single campaign ahead of the full album.

Across the 12 tracks the band tackles identity, social collapse, and the idea of the behavioral sink. The project draws a direct line to John B. Calhoun’s “behavioral sink” concept and the broader “Universe 25” experiments, which examined the social breakdown that emerged in overcrowded rodent colonies.

Kill Instinct describe the album as heavier, faster, and more aggressive than their debut. The release schedule lists “People You Love” for May 29, “Control” for June 26, “Bury It Deep” for July 24, and “Rat Utopia” for August 21, before the album arrives on September 18, 2026. Lea Ashley says: “Our upcoming record is an uncompromising body of work that we have spent the last 12 months refining.” She also described it as “an album that stands for today-one that is raw, honest, and broken, but somehow finds enough optimism by the end to keep us going.”

Kill Instinct’s current catalogue is available through Bandcamp.

About Kill Instinct

Kill Instinct is a Toronto electro-industrial duo which anno 2026 consists of Phil Gonzo and Lea Ashley.

The project’s debut full-length, the eight-track digital album “Kill.One”, was released on February 27, 2025. Its tracklist includes “Funerals”, “Parasocial”, “Grip (Tighter)”, “BIG”, “King of Kings”, “Lovers”, “False Deities”, and “Paradise”.

A steady run of releases arrived after that album, including “Parasocial (Svjet Zéro Remix)” in May 2025, “Paradise (Vakhtang Remix)” in July 2025, “Funerals (Svjet Zéro Remix)” and “Grip (Tighter) [Forged Reigns Remix]” in August 2025, “BIG (Jalex Remix)” and “Funeral Stripper” in October 2025, “Parasocial (Trakt Null Remix)” in December 2025, and “Funeral Stripper (Night Version)” in January 2026.

In between they also released he standalone single “BIG (VIP)” on November 7, 2025.

Outside Kill Instinct, Phil Gonzo has done remix work cfor Matte Blvck’s “Vows” release. which supports the duo’s stated ties to the current dark electronic scene. And now there is “Kill Two: Behavioral Sink”, the second Kill Instinct LP, led by the forthcoming single “Ignore the Static”.

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