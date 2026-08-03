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Kill Instinct will release their second album, “Kill Two: Behavioral Sink”, on August 7, 2026 through Freak Power. The Toronto electro-industrial duo of Phil Gonzo and Lea Ashley had originally scheduled the digital album for September 18, 2026; the release now arrives six weeks earlier. A Bandcamp listening party precedes it on August 6 at 1:00 AM CEST, where fans can hear the album in full, chat live with the band and ask questions about the record.

‘Kill Two: Behavioral Sink’ tracklist and pre-order

The 12-track album carries the tracklist “Unauthorized Disclosure”, “Truth For Silence”, “Fragment Of Reality”, “Ignore The Static”, “Master Or Slave”, “Control”, “People You Love”, “Bury It Deep”, “Found Footage” (featuring Alex Sales), “The Optimist”, “Rat Utopia” and “KI-130”. Several of these tracks already reached listeners as singles ahead of the album, among them “Ignore The Static”, “People You Love”, “Rat Utopia” and “Control”, the latter also released as an Apoptygma Berzerk remix.

The digital album is available for pre-order on Bandcamp now. Pre-order buyers receive the already-released singles immediately, with the remaining tracks unlocking on August 7.

<a href="https://killinstinct.bandcamp.com/album/kill-two-behavioral-sink-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">kill.two//Behavioral Sink by Kill Instinct</a>

Across the album, Kill Instinct build on the “behavioral sink” concept and the “Universe 25” experiments first cited when the record was announced in April 2026, tracking themes of surveillance, manipulation and fractured identity against the effects of technology on daily life.

About Kill Instinct

Kill Instinct is a Toronto electro-industrial duo of Phil Gonzo and Lea Ashley. The project’s debut full-length, the eight-track digital album “Kill.One”, was released on February 27, 2025, with a tracklist including “Funerals”, “Parasocial”, “Grip (Tighter)”, “BIG”, “King of Kings”, “Lovers”, “False Deities” and “Paradise”.

A steady run of remixes and standalone tracks followed: “Parasocial (Svjet Zéro Remix)” in May 2025, “Paradise (Vakhtang Remix)” in July 2025, “Funerals (Svjet Zéro Remix)” and “Grip (Tighter) [Forged Reigns Remix]” in August 2025, the standalone single “BIG (VIP)” on November 7, 2025, “BIG (Jalex Remix)” and “Funeral Stripper” in October 2025, “Parasocial (Trakt Null Remix)” in December 2025, and “Funeral Stripper (Night Version)” in January 2026. Outside Kill Instinct, Phil Gonzo has contributed remix work to Matte Blvck’s “Vows”.

Kill Instinct began the rollout for “Kill Two: Behavioral Sink” in April 2026 with lead single “Ignore the Static”, followed by “People You Love”, “Control” – which also received the Apoptygma Berzerk remix – “Bury It Deep” and “Rat Utopia”. The album was originally set for September 18, 2026; Kill Instinct have now moved it up to August 7, preceded by an August 6 Bandcamp listening party.

For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them

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