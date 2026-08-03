August 3, 2026

Kill Instinct move ‘Kill Two: Behavioral Sink’ release to August 7

Britta Pirkko August 3, 2026

Kill Instinct’s second album “Kill Two: Behavioral Sink” now arrives August 7, 2026 on Freak Power, preceded by an August 6 Bandcamp listening party.

Kill Instinct "Kill Two: Behavioral Sink" album cover

Cover art courtesy of Kill Instinct / Freak Power

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Kill Instinct will release their second album, “Kill Two: Behavioral Sink”, on August 7, 2026 through Freak Power. The Toronto electro-industrial duo of Phil Gonzo and Lea Ashley had originally scheduled the digital album for September 18, 2026; the release now arrives six weeks earlier. A Bandcamp listening party precedes it on August 6 at 1:00 AM CEST, where fans can hear the album in full, chat live with the band and ask questions about the record.

‘Kill Two: Behavioral Sink’ tracklist and pre-order

The 12-track album carries the tracklist “Unauthorized Disclosure”, “Truth For Silence”, “Fragment Of Reality”, “Ignore The Static”, “Master Or Slave”, “Control”, “People You Love”, “Bury It Deep”, “Found Footage” (featuring Alex Sales), “The Optimist”, “Rat Utopia” and “KI-130”. Several of these tracks already reached listeners as singles ahead of the album, among them “Ignore The Static”, “People You Love”, “Rat Utopia” and “Control”, the latter also released as an Apoptygma Berzerk remix.

Related newsKill Instinct release 'Control (Apoptygma Berzerk Remix)' on Freak Power - Out now

The digital album is available for pre-order on Bandcamp now. Pre-order buyers receive the already-released singles immediately, with the remaining tracks unlocking on August 7.

Across the album, Kill Instinct build on the “behavioral sink” concept and the “Universe 25” experiments first cited when the record was announced in April 2026, tracking themes of surveillance, manipulation and fractured identity against the effects of technology on daily life.

About Kill Instinct

Kill Instinct is a Toronto electro-industrial duo of Phil Gonzo and Lea Ashley. The project’s debut full-length, the eight-track digital album “Kill.One”, was released on February 27, 2025, with a tracklist including “Funerals”, “Parasocial”, “Grip (Tighter)”, “BIG”, “King of Kings”, “Lovers”, “False Deities” and “Paradise”.

A steady run of remixes and standalone tracks followed: “Parasocial (Svjet Zéro Remix)” in May 2025, “Paradise (Vakhtang Remix)” in July 2025, “Funerals (Svjet Zéro Remix)” and “Grip (Tighter) [Forged Reigns Remix]” in August 2025, the standalone single “BIG (VIP)” on November 7, 2025, “BIG (Jalex Remix)” and “Funeral Stripper” in October 2025, “Parasocial (Trakt Null Remix)” in December 2025, and “Funeral Stripper (Night Version)” in January 2026. Outside Kill Instinct, Phil Gonzo has contributed remix work to Matte Blvck’s “Vows”.

Kill Instinct began the rollout for “Kill Two: Behavioral Sink” in April 2026 with lead single “Ignore the Static”, followed by “People You Love”, “Control” – which also received the Apoptygma Berzerk remix – “Bury It Deep” and “Rat Utopia”. The album was originally set for September 18, 2026; Kill Instinct have now moved it up to August 7, preceded by an August 6 Bandcamp listening party.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Kill Instinct "Kill Two: Behavioral Sink" album cover

Kill Instinct move ‘Kill Two: Behavioral Sink’ release to August 7

Britta Pirkko August 3, 2026
Talking Heads "Fear of Music" 1979 album cover

Talking Heads’ ‘Fear of Music’ turns 47 on 3 August

Bernard - Side-Line Staff August 3, 2026
Tazer "Taze Is The Rule" interview - band photo

Tazer interview: ‘Taze Is The Rule is our manifesto, our creed, and our undeniable truth’

Inferno Sound Diaries August 2, 2026
Black-and-white mock cover art depicting a-ha as a 1950s rock and roll trio, captioned "The A-Has, Hunting High and Low"

What if a-ha recorded ‘Hunting High and Low’ in the 50s? Check it out!

Bernard - Side-Line Staff August 2, 2026
The Cure's next album rumored for release in November 2026

The Cure’s next album rumored for release in November 2026

Bernard - Side-Line Staff August 2, 2026