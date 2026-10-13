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Last year, the Slovak band KIFOTH released their latest album, “Lost Territory”. In essence, it was more of an EP featuring four new tracks, followed by no fewer than nine remixes by other bands. This new album serves as a kind of addendum, revisiting those four tracks—along with an older song that originally appeared on their debut album, “Spectaclebreakers” (1999), and was also remixed on “Lost Territory”. What makes this release particularly interesting, however, is that the Slovak trio has taken on the task of remixing all the tracks themselves.

In total, we get ten remixes, although some could almost be described as completely reworked and reinvented songs. That is not to say they sound radically different; KIFOTH remains, first and foremost, an EBM act—albeit one with a knack for intricate compositions and meticulous attention to detail. This is an intelligent form of EBM with a touch of FLA. The tracks are rich in sounds and effects, with icy tones propelled by powerful rhythms, while the deep, haunting vocals fit the atmosphere perfectly. Naturally, a record like this leaves room for experimentation, which perhaps explains the inclusion of certain orchestral arrangements. The same applies to several remixes featuring female vocals. While this is a new direction for KIFOTH, it creates a delightful contrast with their established sound.

As far as I’m concerned, this is a highly successful experiment, as the album is certainly just as good as “Lost Territory”—if not better. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Cowards – Dark Factory”:

https://aliensproduction.bandcamp.com/track/cowardice-dark-factory

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com