KéPESLAP – HyteParade (Album – 4mg Records / Falco Internale Records)

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Electro-Wave, Experimental.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: “HyteParade” is the first new release by the collaborative duo KéPESLAP. Driven by Makina Girgir (France) and ImiAFan (Slovakia), this work features five new songs plus the four original songs from the EP “Random Generator” originally released in 2010.

Content: “HyteParade” perfectly stands for the vintage Minimal-Electro music of this duo. It brings us back to ‘sterile’, cold Electro experiments from the 80s. It’s an essential aspect you also find back in the vocals although there are also instrumental songs featured. One of these instrumental edits is a bonus song to the digital release featuring a song that was originally released at the great compilation “Wave Earplug 3” (4mg Records).

“Random Generator” originally released in 2010 reveals the same ingredients, pure Electro-Wave/Minimalism. The song has been remixed by Charles Kent, Click Click and Legowelt.

+ + + : When 4mg label owner and Imiafan instigator joined hands together with his old French mate Makina Girgir, you only, but can expect great Minimal-Electro in the purest tradition of this music style. Great retro sound treatments for a cold production and sterile vocals. The title track seems to be inspired by à;Grumh and totally stands for the approach of KéPESLAP. But I also must mention “Nespravodivá Sinusoida” and the more bombastic “Passed Time”. The work is also an opportunity to rediscover the brilliant “Random Generator” and a cool remix by Click Click. The main strength of this collaborative project is that the music doesn’t need complex and elaborated structures to be fully efficient; that’s precisely why it’s that minimal-like.

– – – : I regret there are no more ‘new’ songs featured at this production. A few passages are more into Experimental music, which aren’t the best cuts.

Conclusion: KéPESLAP makes a noticeable return, which is a formation I especially recommend for lovers of Minimal-Electro and Experimental Electro-Wave.

Best songs: “Random Generator – Original Version”, “HyteParade”, “Nespravodivá Sinusoida”, “Random Generator – Click Click Remix”.

Rate: 7½.

