Grave Of Love – All Those Tears Ago (Album – Only The Sun Knows Records)

Genre/Influences: Neo-Folk, Chanson.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: Four years after the debut-EP “Decay” (Rage In Eden) Polish musician Michal Kielbasa strikes back with his debut album featuring twelve songs.  

Content: The songs are mainly driven by good-old Neo-Folk influences, but Grave Of Love also injected other elements. There’s a kind of Apocalyptic-Rock supporting the songs, but also a kind of ‘Chanson Noir’. Without making too many comparisons we might speak about an imaginary hybrid between The Swans (for the heavy, apocalyptic composition) and Death In June (for the typical Neo-Folk style).

+ + + : There’s a dark, desperate and obscure sphere hanging over the album. It creates this ‘apocalyptic’ style, which I especially like on “Death Of Hope” and “Time Heals Nothing”. The titles and lyrics perfectly reflect the global approach of this work. I also have to say a word about the vocals, which have a very charismatic style.

– – – : Originality is hard to find, but Grave Of Love has seriously improved the global production.

Conclusion: “All Those Tears Ago” will catch the attention of Neo-Folk fans.

Best songs: “Time Heals Nothing”, “Remains Of Grief”, “Tears May Fall”, “Death Of Hope”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/graveoflove

Label: www.onlythesunknows.com / www.facebook.com/onlythesunknows


