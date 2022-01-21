Neuf – Electroacoustical Murder (Album – Neuf)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Punk, Electro-Rock, EBM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Neuf is a new Swedish trio based in Gothenburg. This is their self-released debut-work featuring nine songs.

Content: The work sounds like a true sonic cocktail. The debut part is mixing Electro-Rock together with EBM bass lines and a Pop touch on top. The song “UK82” is a personal adaptation of The Exploited’s “UK82”. The last tracks are coming closer to an imaginary hybrid of The Young Gods and Armageddon Dildos.

+ + + : The last part of the work is my favorite one. The connection with The Young Gods is obvious, but Neuf also reveals a mature songwriting with a perfect balance between guitar play and electronics. “1-7” is a great song I invite you to discover.

– – – : The debut part of the album is more hesitant featuring a band, which still has to find its own sound. This ‘sound’ becomes more explicit in the second part.

Conclusion: “Electroacoustical Murder” is an interesting debut and an interesting basis to move on with.

Best songs: “1-7”, “I’m Your Cancer”, “A Chance To Retire”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.neuf-music.com / www.facebook.com/Neufmusic