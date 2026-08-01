NITE has released a video for “Cries for Help” ahead of an extensive North American, UK and Czech tour running from August through November 2026.

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Dallas, Texas darkwave duo NITE has released a video for “Cries for Help,” the title track from their 2024 EP, ahead of a run of North American, UK and Czech tour dates stretching from August through November 2026.

<a href="https://nite.bandcamp.com/album/cries-for-help" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Cries For Help by Nite</a>

NITE is the project of twin brothers Myles Mendes and Kyle Mendes, born in Winnipeg, Canada and based in Dallas. The duo perform live with drummer Phil Helms. Their sound mixes darkwave, post-punk and synth-pop elements with dual harmonized vocals.

Video for ‘Cries for Help’

The video for “Cries for Help” accompanies the closing single from NITE’s six-track EP of the same name, released August 26, 2024 on Nite’s Bandcamp. The EP also includes “All Your Pain,” “Our Light Will Never Die,” “Oblivion (My Obsession),” “Have Mercy” and “Price For Heaven.”

NITE’s 2026 touring schedule spans three legs: a UK/Czech run, a South/East Coast and Midwest run with support act Echos, and a West Coast run with support act Julien-K, followed by Texas dates.

July 26 – Calgary, AB – Terminus Festival

August 4 – Birmingham, AL

August 5 – Knoxville, TN

August 6 – Washington, DC

August 7 – Philadelphia, PA

August 8 – Boston, MA

August 9 – New York, NY

August 11 – Rochester, NY

August 12 – Pittsburgh, PA

August 13 – Columbus, OH

August 14 – Cleveland, OH

August 15 – Detroit, MI

August 16 – Chicago, IL

August 21 – Denver, CO

August 27 – Glasgow, UK – Ivory Blacks

August 28 – London, UK – 229

August 29 – Prague, Czech Republic – Gothic Treffen CZ

September 23 – Albuquerque, NM

September 25 – Anaheim, CA

September 26 – Berkeley, CA

September 27 – Sacramento, CA

September 29 – Bend, OR

September 30 – Portland, OR

October 1 – Seattle, WA

October 2 – Spokane, WA

October 3 – Boise, ID

October 4 – Salt Lake City, UT

October 6 – Las Vegas, NV

October 7 – Phoenix, AZ

October 8 – San Diego, CA

October 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Whisky a Go Go

October 11 – El Paso, TX

November 5 – Dallas, TX

November 7 – San Antonio, TX – Gravewave Fest

November 8 – Houston, TX

Ticket availability has not been confirmed for all dates.

About NITE

NITE formed in Dallas, Texas around producers and twin brothers Myles Mendes and Kyle Mendes, who were born in Winnipeg, Canada. The duo self-released their debut album, “I Am Not Afraid,” in 2014. They signed to Cleopatra Records and released “Reborn” on July 28, 2017, featuring the song “Dreamer,” followed by “Sleepless” in 2020, also through Cleopatra Records.

NITE released the six-track EP “Cries For Help” on August 26, 2024, and followed it with their fifth full-length, self-titled album “NITE,” on October 21, 2025, issued in limited vinyl and CD quantities. The band performs live with drummer Phil Helms and has toured with acts including The New Division, Small Black, A Flock of Seagulls, Berlin and Midge Ure.

NITE’s current tour, supporting the video for “Cries for Help,” runs from July through November 2026 across the US, UK and Czech Republic.

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