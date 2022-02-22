Juno Reactor – Navras Remixes (EP – Blue Room Sounds)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Trance, Electro, EBM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Ben Watkins’ sonic brain child Juno Reactor doesn’t need any further introduction. “Navras” is a song he originally wrote together with Don Davis for the legendary “Matrix Revolutions” and released in 2004 on the “Labyrinth”-album. “Navras” has been now exposed to the remix skills of contemporary artists.

Content: The song has been remixed by Israelian producer Bliss, Slovenian DJ/producer Reaky Reakson and a mysterious, young UK producer System Of The Abyss. The remixes are moving from pure cinematic music without the original power and epic arrangements (Bliss) to a harder remix reminding the original (Reaky Reakson) to a harsher and aggressive remix with some EBM elements on top (System Of The Abyss).

+ + + : In an interview I made with Ben Watkins last year, he said “Navras” is the biggest song he ever wrote. It’s for sure one of the best tracks he has ever written. The original version with its heavy, powerful Epic arrangements still gives me goosebumps. This song hasn’t lost its original magic and serves as great inspiration for young composers. I’m totally convinced by the remix of Reaky Reakson featuring the essential elements of the original song. System Of The Abyss is an interesting project who accomplished a surprising remix driven by aggressive sequences. Ben Watkins revealed to me who’s hiding behind this project and I can tell you the legacy of Juno Reactor is guaranteed… I also like this EP being released by Blue Room Sounds, which resurrected out of Blue Room Released. That’s really great news!

– – – : I personally regret Ben Watkins didn’t remix “Navras” himself for this EP. The original song remains a brilliant piece of music, transforming the original Juno Reactor style into a Cinematic experience.

Conclusion: This EP sounds a bit like an ode to the genius of Juno Reactor and one of the project’s greatest tracks ever.

Best songs: “Navras – Reaky Reakson Remix”, “Navras – System Of The Abyss Remix”.

Rate: 8.

