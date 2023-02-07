Gintas K & Michelle O’Rourke – Sorry Gold (Album – Zoharum)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Industrial, Minimal, Classical.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This album is a collaboration between Lithuanian artist Gintas Kraptavičius -involved with Modus, and Michelle O’Rourke. The work was conceived for a live performance in Dublin (Ireland) “Sorry Gold”.
Content: This work brings opposites together; it sounds like the symbiosis between pure Experimental and Industrial sound treatments and the voice of a classically trained female singer.
+ + + : “Sorry Gold” took me by surprise for its originality and sonic challenge. It’s not very common to hear Experimental/Industrial sound treatments with a great classically formed vocalist on top. Several parts have been taken from classical compositions by Claudio Monteverdi and especially Henry Purcell. The heavenly vocals inject a sacred touch to the music resulting in different great songs of minimalism.
– – – : I regret some of the tracks aren’t that longer which is probably due to the concept of the work. It’s a pity we only get the music and have to imagine the performance.
Conclusion: Hard to define but simply divine, this production definitely deserves your attention.
Best songs: “Sorry Gold #4”, “Sorry Gold #2”, “Sorry Gold #10”, “Sorry Gold #3.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Gintask
Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum
