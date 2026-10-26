October 26, 2026

The Memory Of Snow release ‘The Dark Christmas EP’ on Meridian Noir Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 26, 2026

The Memory Of Snow releases “The Dark Christmas EP” on Meridian Noir Records December 4, 2026, six Christmas song covers from Albin Wagener.

Albin Wagener of The Memory Of Snow

Photo: The Memory Of Snow / Meridian Noir Records

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The Memory Of Snow, the French coldwave and darkwave project of Albin Wagener, releases “The Dark Christmas EP” on December 4, 2026, through Meridian Noir Records. The six-track digital EP is a set of Christmas song covers, now open for pre-order on Bandcamp with two tracks streaming immediately.

Related newsThe Memory Of Snow release fourth album 'Inside' on Meridian Noir Records

Meridian Noir Records describes the EP as “the darkest Christmas record ever made.”

The Memory Of Snow cover six Christmas standards

“The Dark Christmas EP” reworks six holiday songs:

  1. “Last Christmas” (Wham! cover)
  2. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (Mariah Carey cover)
  3. “Feliz Navidad” (José Feliciano cover)
  4. “Underneath The Tree” (Kelly Clarkson cover)
  5. “Winter” (The Sound cover)
  6. “Please Come Home For Christmas” (Charles Brown cover)

Wagener arranged, recorded, mixed and mastered the EP at Brkfst Studios in Lille, the same studio behind The Memory Of Snow’s fourth album, “Inside,” released earlier in 2026.

About The Memory Of Snow

The Memory Of Snow is the solo project of French musician Albin Wagener, based in Lille. Wagener started the project after years playing in other bands, releasing the debut album “Home Is Where The Heart Aches” in 2023 and “Atlantic” in 2024. The third album, “Obsidian Dust,” followed in 2025 through Transmission Nova.

Wagener’s fourth album, “Inside”, arrived on June 26, 2026, among the first releases on Meridian Noir Records, the label Wagener co-founded with Thalie Némésis. The 12-track concept record drew on David Bowie’s “Outside” and was issued on CD digipak with a lyric booklet alongside its digital edition.

Six months after “Inside,” The Memory Of Snow turns to a set of Christmas covers for “The Dark Christmas EP,” due December 4, 2026 on Meridian Noir Records.

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