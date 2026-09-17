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Town & Towers Records releases Eckotrigger‘s new single Imposter on Friday, September 18. The London and Copenhagen duo mixes synthpop, darkwave and alternative electronic songwriting on a track about confronting the past, emotional relapse and the search for inner peace.

Eckotrigger describes “Imposter” as being “about trying to cut free from the past as we strive towards our own peace”. The song opens with the lines “I lay awake / In a sense of doom” before settling into a recurring refrain, “My emotional state / Takes me back to places”, that returns throughout the track to describe being pulled back into experiences the narrator believed had been left behind. The lyrics trace the process of letting go of people, memories and earlier versions of oneself, arriving at a closing message: “Nothing stays the same”.

“Imposter” follows the release of Eckotrigger’s debut album “Reflections”, issued on CD and 12″ vinyl in late May 2026 and available through the band’s release page. The new single is not yet listed on the duo’s Bandcamp page; “Imposter” can currently be found through the Town & Towers Records aggregator link above, which routes to Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal and SoundCloud.

About Eckotrigger

Eckotrigger is a duo formed in London, UK, comprising producer and instrumentalist Paul Dogra and vocalist and lyricist Joel Alexander. The pair, who now split their time between London and Copenhagen, built the project after playing in other bands and wanting to work without the friction of a full group, drawing on a shared appreciation for Depeche Mode, David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails, The Cure and The National.

The duo released its debut single in December 2020 with an accompanying video addressing mental health and addiction, which received radio play and was discussed on BBC Radio. In September 2021, Eckotrigger performed in a 24-hour online concert for World Peace Day. The band signed to the Danish label Town & Towers Records in August 2022 and has since released several singles and an EP, including “Collide”, which appeared in its extended form on the conzoom Records compilation “electropop.25” in 2023. Joel Alexander has also lent vocals and lyrics outside the duo, featuring on Danish artist ee:man’s single “Slow Dream”, also released via Town & Towers Records.

Eckotrigger played Elektroland Festival and Electrofest in Denmark in 2023, performed three UK concerts in 2024, supported Empathy Test, and played Emergenza Festival and the Live Wired event in Copenhagen in 2026. The band’s debut album, “Reflections”, followed on CD and 12″ vinyl in late May 2026. “Imposter” is the duo’s first single since that album.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com