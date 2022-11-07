Hunter Complex – Airports And Posts (Album – Burning Witches Records)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Ambient, Experimental.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: This is the fifth album by Hunter Complex. The project driven by Lars Meijer invited several guest musicians to achieve this new work.
Content: Hunter Complex holds on the Cinematic style from previous releases but the global atmosphere sounds different. The input of different guests playing instruments like trumpet, flute, piano, guitar… creates a dreamy mishmash carried by a slow rhythm.
+ + + : I perfectly imagine this record being played on stage while accompanied by a strong visual performance. The music clearly sounds as an invitation for a wider artistic concept bringing different forms of expression together. I especially like the magic of the trumpet emerging on a few songs. Some passages might appeal to lovers of Jah Wobble.
– – – : I realized I get a similar feeling as at the previous work, the work is made by preset sounds. Nothing wrong with that but the electronic production doesn’t sound that original while authentic instruments inject a true spirit.
Conclusion: It’s hard to imagine this music without a visual part.
Best songs: “The Garden”, “New Arrival On The Island”.
Rate: 6½.
Artist: www.huntercomplex.com / www.facebook.com/huntercomplex
Label: www.burningwitchesrecords.com / www.facebook.com/burningwitchesrecords
