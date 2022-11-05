Ascending Divers – Watery Domain (Album – Cyclic Law)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Ascending Divers is one of the latest signings to Cyclic Law. It’s a French project driven by Hugo Champion -who’s still involved with other projects. After multiple self-released productions “Watery Domain” clearly serves as a recognition. The album is meant as an ode to oceanic myths.
Content: The concept of the work is transposed into a poignant abyssal atmosphere recovered with ghost-like voices and obscure sonic moods. I also noticed a passage with explicit electronic bleeps. Another track evokes the mysterious sound atmosphere of Dead Can Dance while another cut has something psychedelic.
+ + + : Ascending Divers creates a dark reverie. It’s an album with a true visual strength which is totally fitting to the theme about oceanic myths. The tracks have been meticulously worked out with care for diversity.
– – – : This is a great opus which however took me several listenings before I really got into it.
Conclusion: “Watery Domain” is a mesmerizing work for all lovers of poignant Cinematic music.
Best songs: “Spinning Lantern Dance”, “Mother-Of-Pearl Nest”, “Ear The Shell Speech”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100024269810333
