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Mia Van Wyk and Paul Gala make up the South African duo Hunter As A Horse. Following several previous releases, primarily singles, the band now makes a strong comeback with the support of the label Metropolis Records. The arrival of this 12-track album was preceded by several singles. The songs largely explore personal experiences centred on the human condition, suggesting that the darker side of an individual need not always be viewed in a negative light.

Musically, the project draws on a variety of influences, landing somewhere between Dream-Pop, Trip-Hop and Electro-Wave. The result is a distinctive production in which Mia Van Wyk’s unique, soft and remarkably fragile voice takes the listener by the hand, guiding them through her own personal universe. The music is imbued with melancholy and a strong sense of dreaminess. While most tracks have a gentle character, there are also a few sharper, harder-edged moments that provide a striking contrast. The music is occasionally enriched by acoustic-sounding instruments, although I suspect these may actually be synthesised textures. Either way, they add an extra artistic dimension to the overall sound. Finally, I must give a special recommendation to the title track, which is an absolute gem.

Hunter As A Horse certainly has a lot to offer, both in terms of style and execution. This is a beautiful album. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Paradise Lost”:

https://hunterasahorse.bandcamp.com/track/paradise-lost-2

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com