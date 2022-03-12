Hungry Diamond – Songs For The King (Album – Castle Of Dreams)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Dark-Ambient, Ritual.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Hungry Diamond is a Russian project that joined hands together with Castle Of Dreams. This album features a single track originally written in 2018.

Content: “Songs for The King” takes you in its grip for 45 minutes. It sounds like a sonic journey guided by ghost-like vocals and carried by an impressive arsenal of noises and Industrial sound treatments.

+ + + : I like the dark atmosphere hanging over this work, but also the rather intimate mood created by the members. The song features cool Industrial elements while the ghost-like vocals bring extra mystery to the work.

– – – : This is a cool song, but which unfortunately never reached a climax.

Conclusion: This work is an honest debut for Hungry Diamond and definitely a band to keep an eye on for Industrial/Ambient lovers.

Best songs: “Songs For The King”

Rate: 6½.

Label: www.facebook.com/codmusicdistro