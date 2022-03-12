Hungry Diamond – Songs For The King (Album – Castle Of Dreams)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Dark-Ambient, Ritual. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Hungry Diamond is a Russian project that…
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Dark-Ambient, Ritual.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Hungry Diamond is a Russian project that joined hands together with Castle Of Dreams. This album features a single track originally written in 2018.
Content: “Songs for The King” takes you in its grip for 45 minutes. It sounds like a sonic journey guided by ghost-like vocals and carried by an impressive arsenal of noises and Industrial sound treatments.
+ + + : I like the dark atmosphere hanging over this work, but also the rather intimate mood created by the members. The song features cool Industrial elements while the ghost-like vocals bring extra mystery to the work.
– – – : This is a cool song, but which unfortunately never reached a climax.
Conclusion: This work is an honest debut for Hungry Diamond and definitely a band to keep an eye on for Industrial/Ambient lovers.
Best songs: “Songs For The King”
Rate: 6½.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether