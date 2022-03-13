Hungry Diamond – To The Gold Of Cities In The Setting Splendor Of An Unprecedented Sun (Album – Castle Of Dreams)

March 13, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Dark-Ambient, Ritual. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: And here’s already a new production by…

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Dark-Ambient, Ritual.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: And here’s already a new production by Russian project Hungry Diamond. This new track is based upon a live recording.

Content: Like previous works, this album features one single cut holding you in its grip for 30 minutes. The Dark-Ambient atmosphere remains hostile while the Industrial side of the track is accentuated by metallic percussion sounds. Guitar playing accentuates the Industrial format while you’ll notice a few spoken vocals running through the song.

+ + + : I like the global icy atmosphere of the work empowered by Industrial sound treatments. The composition is progressively evolving so you never get the feeling of listening to a single cut.

– – – : I’m still missing a sonic climax, but this newest work appears to be the best one.

Conclusion: This latest work by Hungry Diamond reveals a promising evolution. It however remains a project for early Industrial/Ambient lovers.

Best songs: “To The Gold Of Cities In The Setting Splendor Of An Unprecedented Sun“.

Rate: 7.

Label: www.facebook.com/codmusicdistro


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

‘Click Interview’ with The Birthday Massacre: ‘We Have Always Written Music That We Would Want To Hear’

March 12, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Los Angeles based post-punk act Still release new EP 'A Symptom Of Fate'

Los Angeles based post-punk act Still release new EP ‘A Symptom Of Fate’

March 10, 2022 bernard
Reakton release their fifth single and video: 'Entertainment'

Reakton release their fifth single and video: ‘Entertainment’

March 10, 2022 bernard
Electro indie pop act Phoeno returns with 'Follower' - watch the video

Electro indie pop act Phoeno returns with ‘Follower’ – watch the video

March 10, 2022 bernard
Post-punk / darkwave act Cinemascope finally back after 8 years of silence with all new album 'A crack on the wall' on Wave Records

Post-punk / darkwave act Cinemascope finally back after 8 years of silence with all new album ‘A crack on the wall’ on Wave Records

March 9, 2022 bernard