Hungry Diamond – To The Gold Of Cities In The Setting Splendor Of An Unprecedented Sun (Album – Castle Of Dreams)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Dark-Ambient, Ritual. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: And here’s already a new production by…
Background/Info: And here’s already a new production by Russian project Hungry Diamond. This new track is based upon a live recording.
Content: Like previous works, this album features one single cut holding you in its grip for 30 minutes. The Dark-Ambient atmosphere remains hostile while the Industrial side of the track is accentuated by metallic percussion sounds. Guitar playing accentuates the Industrial format while you’ll notice a few spoken vocals running through the song.
+ + + : I like the global icy atmosphere of the work empowered by Industrial sound treatments. The composition is progressively evolving so you never get the feeling of listening to a single cut.
– – – : I’m still missing a sonic climax, but this newest work appears to be the best one.
Conclusion: This latest work by Hungry Diamond reveals a promising evolution. It however remains a project for early Industrial/Ambient lovers.
Best songs: “To The Gold Of Cities In The Setting Splendor Of An Unprecedented Sun“.
Rate: 7.
