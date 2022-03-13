Hungry Diamond – To The Gold Of Cities In The Setting Splendor Of An Unprecedented Sun (Album – Castle Of Dreams)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Dark-Ambient, Ritual.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: And here’s already a new production by Russian project Hungry Diamond. This new track is based upon a live recording.

Content: Like previous works, this album features one single cut holding you in its grip for 30 minutes. The Dark-Ambient atmosphere remains hostile while the Industrial side of the track is accentuated by metallic percussion sounds. Guitar playing accentuates the Industrial format while you’ll notice a few spoken vocals running through the song.

+ + + : I like the global icy atmosphere of the work empowered by Industrial sound treatments. The composition is progressively evolving so you never get the feeling of listening to a single cut.

– – – : I’m still missing a sonic climax, but this newest work appears to be the best one.

Conclusion: This latest work by Hungry Diamond reveals a promising evolution. It however remains a project for early Industrial/Ambient lovers.

Best songs: “To The Gold Of Cities In The Setting Splendor Of An Unprecedented Sun“.

Rate: 7.

Label: www.facebook.com/codmusicdistro