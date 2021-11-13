John Sellekaers – Observer Effect (Album – Glacial Movements)

Genre/Influences: Ambient, Experimental, Cinematographic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: John Sellekaers (Xingu Hill, Ambre, Dead Hollywood Stars, Internal…) is an artist who needs no further introduction. This year he released “Observer Effect”, which is inspired by numerous themes featuring the idea of staring at icy landscapes.

Content: “Observer Effect” has a typical, strong ‘ambient’ feeling. It sounds like an invitation to travel through imaginary spaces although we here have to face the icy landscapes, which is the theme of the work. Sellekaers guides the listener through a labyrinth of Ambient atmospheres, which are now pure reverie and later on dark and even freaky. Aquatic noises (field recordings or samplings) are noticeable elements in the composition. You’ll also notice glasshouse sounds and effects mixed with echoing sound sculptures.

+ + + : I like the abyssal atmosphere of the work, which in a way totally fits with the concept. My favorite cuts are the darker ones, creating an imaginary vision of desolation, which is only reinforcing the perception of the theme. John Sellekaers has accomplished a mysterious composition featuring freaky passages with a strong visual appeal. I like this work for its global sphere created with great sound sculptures.

– – – : The album is missing some diversity to speak about a totally successful work.

Conclusion: “Observer Effect” totally fits to Glacial Movement’s sound philosophy, but it also is a great production inviting the listener to dream away.

Best songs: “On The Trail”, Terra Nova”, “Optical Haze, Pt.1”

Rate: 7½.

