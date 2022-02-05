Der Arbeiter – Amor Fati (Album – Ur Muzik)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Neo-Folk, Cinematographic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the third full length album by Chilean solo-project Der Arbeiter. It also is the first new album since 2010.

Content: Juan A. has always been inspired by Neo-Folk, which is an influence that comes back on, “Amor Fati”. But the artist explores different other paths as well, his work becoming clearly driven by good-old Electro/Dark-Wave evoking Trisomie 21. “Amor Fati” also walks on Cinematographic paths and even ends with a kind of Gothic-Chanson experiment.

+ + + : Diversity definitely appears to be the main characteristic of this return. Der Arbeiter reveals great composing skills in the Electro/Dark-Wave style, “En El Mar” being a song to discover. I also recommend listening to “Lebendiges Feuer”, which maybe stands for the most representative track of the album; it’s a mixture of influences, a kind of heterogeneous melting pot between Electronics, Gothic and Neo-Folk. A last song I want to mention is “Aus Diesem Traum Aufwachen” revealing a cool balance between electronics and acoustic guitar sounds.

– – – : The versatile character of the work is sometimes a bit disturbing. The artist moves from captivating Neo-Folk into pure Electro/Dark-Wave nostalgia, which feels a bit like comparing apples with oranges.

Conclusion: Der Arbeiter is moving on the edge of different styles but will mainly catch the attention of listeners with an open mind.

Best songs: “En El Mar”, “Lebendiges Feuer”, “Aus Diesem Traum Aufwachen”, “Deinem Weg”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Der-Arbeiter-118187561595900

Label: www.facebook.com/urmuzik.rec